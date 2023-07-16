Tractor Girls Come From Two Down to Draw at Charlton

Sunday, 16th Jul 2023 16:06

Ipswich Town Women came from two goals down to claim a 2-2 behind-closed-doors friendly draw with Barclays Women's Championship side Charlton at their Sparrows Lane training ground this afternoon.

The home team took the lead on the 43rd minute, then within a minute were awarded a penalty which was converted, giving the Addicks a two-goal advantage at the break.

Town made wholesale changes at half-time with the teams utilising rolling subs during the match, then made further switches of personnel just after the hour.

The game was held up for a lengthy period as it moved into its final 20 minutes due to an injury to a Charlton player.

With three minutes left on the clock, all-time top scorer Thomas pulled a goal back for Town when she rebounded off the cross bar.

And two minutes into injury time, Holly Turner netted the Blues’ second to see Town to the draw.

Joe Sheehan’s side will discover their FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division fixtures on Monday at midday.

Town: Meollo (Trialist keeper 46), Trialist (Er Williams 46), Boswell (Barker 65), Wearing (Ev Williams 46), Hughes (Robertson 65), Barker (Mitchell 46), Horwood (c) (Evans 65), Robertson (Trialist 46), Evans (Thomas 46), Peskett (Wearing 65), Thomas (Turner 31).





Photo: Ross Halls