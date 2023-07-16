Gills Linked With Pigott

Sunday, 16th Jul 2023 18:18

League Two Gillingham are reported to be showing interest in Blues striker Joe Pigott, who is set to leave Portman Road this summer.

According to Kent Online, the 29-year-old could be the answer to the Gills’ search for a new frontman.

Maidstone-born Pigott previously had a loan spell with Gillingham in 2014, scoring once in four starts and three sub appearances.

Pigott, whose Town career has been a big disappointment since he signed in the summer of 2021 and spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, is expected to settle the remaining year of his Blues deal.

Speaking after the Maidenhead United friendly just over a week ago, manager Kieran McKenna outlined the situation with the former AFC Wimbledon man, who hasn’t joined up with the club during pre-season training.

“Joe’s in discussion with the club,” he said. “I’ve not been involved in those discussions. Joe’s in discussions with the club about the best way forward.

“He’s had a season out on loan this year and he’s discussing with the club what’s going to be the best option for this year.”





Photo: Matchday Images