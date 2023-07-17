Released Healy Makes Belgian Move
Monday, 17th Jul 2023 09:45
Released Town youngster Matt Healy has joined Belgian Challenger Pro League side Royal Francs Borains.
Central midfielder Healy, 21, was released by the Blues in May while on loan with his hometown club Cork City for a second time.
Following the expiry of his spell at the end of June, the Leesiders had hoped he would sign on a permanent basis, however, the Irish U21 call-up has now joined Les Verts, who are based in Boussu, following their promotion to the Belgian second tier.
Healy left Portman Road without having made a senior appearance, although was on the bench for the Papa Johns Trophy tie at Crawley in November 2020.
Photo: Matchday Images
