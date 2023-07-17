Released Healy Makes Belgian Move

Monday, 17th Jul 2023 09:45 Released Town youngster Matt Healy has joined Belgian Challenger Pro League side Royal Francs Borains. Central midfielder Healy, 21, was released by the Blues in May while on loan with his hometown club Cork City for a second time. Following the expiry of his spell at the end of June, the Leesiders had hoped he would sign on a permanent basis, however, the Irish U21 call-up has now joined Les Verts, who are based in Boussu, following their promotion to the Belgian second tier. Healy left Portman Road without having made a senior appearance, although was on the bench for the Papa Johns Trophy tie at Crawley in November 2020. 📄 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘄 ! ✅ #RFBD1B



Le box-to-box Matthew Healy (21 ans) nous arrive d'Ipswich Town (League One). Il a disputé 42 matchs en D2 puis D1 irlandaise au cours de prêts à Cork City 🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/tylVFTkv6Q — Royal Francs Borains (@FrancsBorains) July 16, 2023

Photo: Matchday Images



Linkboy13 added 10:19 - Jul 17

Showed a lot of promise early on but like a lot of youngsters didn't develop physically. Hope he does well at his new club. Another Matt who impressed me even more was Matt Ward a player with skill and pace who i last heard was on loan to an Irish league club. 0

irishtim added 10:37 - Jul 17

Linkboy13. Went to Derry city. Googled there. Played 3 scores one but no real Info. 0

