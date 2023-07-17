Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Released Healy Makes Belgian Move
Monday, 17th Jul 2023 09:45

Released Town youngster Matt Healy has joined Belgian Challenger Pro League side Royal Francs Borains.

Central midfielder Healy, 21, was released by the Blues in May while on loan with his hometown club Cork City for a second time.

Following the expiry of his spell at the end of June, the Leesiders had hoped he would sign on a permanent basis, however, the Irish U21 call-up has now joined Les Verts, who are based in Boussu, following their promotion to the Belgian second tier.

Healy left Portman Road without having made a senior appearance, although was on the bench for the Papa Johns Trophy tie at Crawley in November 2020.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Linkboy13 added 10:19 - Jul 17
Showed a lot of promise early on but like a lot of youngsters didn't develop physically. Hope he does well at his new club. Another Matt who impressed me even more was Matt Ward a player with skill and pace who i last heard was on loan to an Irish league club.
0

irishtim added 10:37 - Jul 17
Linkboy13. Went to Derry city. Googled there. Played 3 scores one but no real Info.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 293 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023