Tractor Girls' Fixtures Announced

Monday, 17th Jul 2023 12:21

Ipswich Town Women will get their 2023/24 FAWNL Southern Premier Division season under way with an away game against newly promoted Cardiff City on Sunday 20th August, their fixtures having been released at lunchtime.

The Tractor Girls will host Plymouth Argyle in their first home league match of the season on Sunday 3rd September with an FAWNL Cup determining round tie sandwiched between the first two league matches.

Town are then at Hashtag United, another of the division’s new girls, on Wednesday 6th September with a trip to MK Dons on the following Sunday, before the London Bees travel to Suffolk on Sunday 17th September.

The season ends with a home game against Billericay Town on Sunday 5th May.

Town will be playing at third tier level for the third season, they finished second last term and third the year before.

This season, the winner of the division will be automatically promoted to the Barclays Women’s Championship rather than going into a play-off with the winner of the Northern Division.

The Tractor Girls will continue to play most of their home games at the AGL Arena, Felixstowe but, following the pitch renovation, are expected to play one or two matches at Portman Road.

Meanwhile, Blues youngsters Poppy Wright and Zofia Szczech have joined Loughborough Lightning.

Midfielder Wright, the daughter of ex-Town keeper Richard, and defender Szczech will be reunited with former Blues assistant manager Charlie Baxter, who is head coach with the FAWNL Northern Premier Division side.





Photo: Ross Halls