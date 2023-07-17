Charlton Chasing Camara

Monday, 17th Jul 2023 15:10 Charlton Athletic are showing loan interest in Blues midfielder Panutche Camara. According to Addicks sources, a deal is understood to be set to go through once their ongoing takeover is confirmed. The 26-year-old had previously been mentioned in connection with Sheffield Wednesday and it’s reported that the Guinea-Bissau international has pulled out of a proposed loan switch to the Owls with Peterborough having also shown interest. Just over a week ago, Town manager Kieran McKenna revealed that Camara, who endured a frustrating, injury-hit 2022/23 following his £500,000 move from Plymouth, is set to leave the club on loan during the close season. “Panutche, we spoke to in the summer,” he said. “We think as a football club it's going to be best for him to go on loan this season to get minutes having missed minutes last year. The first half of last season with injury but then in the second half of the season with other players coming in and doing really well. “He's been training really well, is a top professional, is training really well but we have spoken to him earlier in the summer about going on loan this season, so he's in communication, we've had communication from some different clubs. That process is ongoing at the moment.” Previous links with League One Portsmouth were dismissed by Pompey manager John Mousinho.

Photo: Matchday Images



Bazza8564 added 15:48 - Jul 17

I hope we secure a January recall clause this guy could be useful once fully match fit 3

