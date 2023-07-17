Chelsea Youngster Hutchinson On Town's List

Monday, 17th Jul 2023 19:32

Chelsea forward Omari Hutchinson is among the names on Town’s list of potential summer recruits, TWTD understands.

Earlier this evening, The Chelsea Spot reported that the 19-year-old is in advanced talks with the Blues regarding a loan, however, we understand that that overstates the position but with Hutchinson a player who is of interest to Town as Kieran McKenna looks to make further additions to his squad ahead of the start of the season.

Redhill-born Hutchinson had spells with his current club, Charlton and Arsenal as an academy player before returning to Stamford Bridge last summer.

Hutchinson has made two senior sub appearances for Chelsea and has stayed behind from their pre-season tour in order to sort out a loan.

Last season, he netted seven goals and picked up eight assists in 21 games for West Londoners' U21s in Premier League 2.

West Brom were understood to be keen on a loan in January and there's speculation that they could renew their interest.

Having been capped by England at U17 and U19 level, Hutchinson switched allegiance to Jamaica, for whom he has made two senior appearances.





Photo: Action Images