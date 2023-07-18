Camara Joins Charlton On Loan

Tuesday, 18th Jul 2023 14:12 Midfielder Panutche Camara’s season-long loan to League One Charlton Athletic has been confirmed. The 26-year-old, who joined the Blues for £500,000 from Plymouth on deadline day last summer, looked unlikely to play much of a role at Town in the season ahead spent much of 2022/23 on the sidelines, first with injury and then unable to break into the squad. However, the Blues have included the provision for a January recall in the deal should they need him back at Portman Road, or perhaps to make a permanent move to the Addicks or elsewhere. “First of all I would like to thank Charlton for the opportunity to join this football club. My conversations with the manager [Dean Holden] were very good,” he told the Addicks official website. “He showed me the project and that’s why I signed. I can’t wait to start and meet the fans.” Holden added: “Pan is an excellent addition as he offers us something different in the middle of the park. He’s a good ball carrier who plays with real dynamism and is equally adept in both his defensive and attacking responsibilities. “He’s a player I’ve admired for a long time for his selfless attitude to do what’s required for the team and his willingness to leave absolutely everything out on the pitch. I’m really looking forward to working with him.” Charlton CEO Peter Storrie continued: “Panutche is our fourth signing of the summer following the additions of Harry Isted, Lloyd Jones and Alfie May and, like those players, he has shown he is a very good player at this level. "He is a player we’ve had our eye on for a while and there was interest from elsewhere in signing him, so I’m pleased he has chosen to join us. He gives us something different in midfield, which was important as we continue to build a squad that we believe can challenge for a top-six place this season.” It's official ✍️



Welcome, @PanutcheCamara! 🤩



🔴⚪️ #cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) July 18, 2023 Camara, who was also understood to be interesting Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United, played only one minute of league football for the Blues last season due to an adductor injury which required three operations. Overall, the Guinea-Bissau international, who is contracted to Town until next summer with the club having an option for a further season, made only one start and three sub appearances while scoring his first goal for the club at Bracknell in the FA Cup. Camara's departure comes as little surprise with manager Kieran McKenna having revealed after the recent friendly with Maidenhead United that a loan move had been discussed with the former Dulwich Hamlet man. “Panutche, we spoke to in the summer,” he said. “We think as a football club it's going to be best for him to go on loan this season to get minutes having missed minutes last year. The first half of last season with injury but then in the second half of the season with other players coming in and doing really well. “He's been training really well, is a top professional, is training really well but we have spoken to him earlier in the summer about going on loan this season, so he's in communication, we've had communication from some different clubs. That process is ongoing at the moment.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Macedonian_Gerrard added 14:13 - Jul 18

good move that, and happy to see a january recall in there as if he gets his fitness up really think he could be a useful addition to our midfield as he offers something different (based on his plymouth days at least), good luck pan 2

runningout added 14:16 - Jul 18

Good luck to Pan 1

Woolfenthen added 14:19 - Jul 18

Didn't he hit the post with a great effort in his one minute of football for Town nearly getting a last minute winner vs Cheltenham 1

irishtim added 14:31 - Jul 18

Best of luck. Hope it goes well. 1

Gforce added 14:32 - Jul 18

Very good signing for Charlton,they've made some excellent additions so far and should be top six next season.

Glad we've included a possible January recall,I've got a feeling we'll be using it,Camara is a quality player and could come in very useful for the run in to hopefully the top 6. 3

budgieplucker added 14:40 - Jul 18

Good move for all.



Given that Loungo is rumoured to be going back to Australia next summer and Lee Evans and Dominic Ball in the final year of contract and both have to give us more than half a season of availability to earn a new contract, then El Mizouni and Panutche have an ideal stage this season to improve and show their robustness for being brought back into the squad and have the club take up their options for another year. 2

Karlosfandangal added 14:43 - Jul 18

Such a shame



Was excited when Town signed him…….be very surprised if he plays for Town again as he is well down the list at the club. 0

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 14:48 - Jul 18

Good move, and if he does well I would think we'll recall and sell in January. But @budgieplucker makes a good point regarding Evans and Ball and the opportunity stack a claim for the 2024-25 team. 0

oldburian added 15:02 - Jul 18

Did not realise Dean Holden was back at Charlton as manager, thought he was at Colchester.

0

Linkboy13 added 15:13 - Jul 18

I think the coaching staff at Ipswich doubt if he'll ever be the same player again after three operations on the same injury. If he does well at Charlton and gets back to full fitness and has a long extended run in the team i can't see us selling him for the time being anyway. 0

emergencylime added 15:24 - Jul 18

Let's hope he can focus and everything clicks into place.

1

bluesteal74 added 15:31 - Jul 18

Good luck Pan 0

Monkey_Blue added 15:35 - Jul 18

I think he can be counted as unlucky… without the injury maybe he plays a big part last season. Not sure if he has a long term future at Town or not but certainly won’t right him off yet. 0

ElephantintheRoom added 15:39 - Jul 18

£500,000 for one minute of football. Franchise football is an expensive nutshell 0

