U21s in Friendly Action at Hertford
Tuesday, 18th Jul 2023 14:42

Town’s U21s are in action against Hertford Town at their Hertingfordbury Park home this evening (KO 7.30pm).

The young Blues have just returned from their pre-season training camp in Northern Ireland, which ended with a 2-1 friendly defeat to Newry City, Ash Boatswain, pictured, the scorer of the Town goal.

Last season, Hertford Town finished 14th in the Southern League Division One Central. Prices are £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and £1 for concessions.

Meanwhile, the Blues’ U18s were beaten 2-1 by Stevenage in a friendly at Playford Road on Saturday, Sid Eldred pulling a goal back for Town after they had gone two goals behind.

U18s starting XI: Fleischer, Nkansa, Ayoola, Curtis, Chenery, Adebayo, Towler, Iorpenda, Graham, Mauge, Davis.


Photo: TWTD



