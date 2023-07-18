U21s Win at Hertford

Tuesday, 18th Jul 2023 22:43 by James Ager Town's U21s continued their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 victory over Hertford Town at Hertingfordbury Park on Tuesday evening thanks to a first-half strike from Ash Boatswain and a late Rio Morgan (above) penalty. The young Blues - again playing in last season's black and red striped away kit - started well and Leon Ayinde saw an early effort deflected wide before the former Cork City attacker burst into the box and squared the ball to Boatswain, who side-footed home from close range to open the scoring on 13. Town continued to push forward and the home keeper did well to parry a curling Boatswain shot away from danger, while Jack Manly's deep cross was just too high for left-back Harry Barbrook to make clean contact at the back post. At the other end, Dan O'Connor made a fine covering block to deny the home side an almost certain equaliser inside the six-yard box, shortly before Cameron Stewart headed over and O'Connor nodded wide from Barbrook's corner. Five minutes before the break, Manly played in Boatswain and the Town striker was only denied by an impressive last-ditch tackle, and moments later Ayinde saw a fine 25-yard shot tipped just over the bar. Seth O'Neill had the first sight of goal after the restart but he pulled his low effort just wide of the target. The Southern League Division One Central side looked a threat when they pushed forwards and a number of efforts either flashed across goal or were gathered by sub keeper Charlie Binns, who has been signed after appearing for Somerset side Combe St Nicholas last season while at sixth form at Millfield School. On 64, Barbrook's free-kick from out wide was glanced goalwards only to be headed off the line at the back post by a Hertford defender, shortly before the hosts replaced most of their outfield starting XI. The fresh legs helped the team in blue on the 4G surface and they continued to cause the Town backline problems, but the win was finally sealed with just a minute of normal time left. A Town trialist burst into the box and was clearly pulled back, and Morgan stepped up to confidently send the keeper the wrong way from the spot. There was still time for sub Osman Foyo to win possession back close to the home goal, only for the glovesman to close him down and to then block Morgan's follow-up shot from an angle. Overall, it was a good workout for David Wright's side with Ayinde probably the standout performer in the first-half and the one who caused the most problems for the Hertford defence. Boatswain took his goal well but suffered a wrist injury just after half-time, which he'll be hoping doesn't keep him out of action for too long. U21s: Gray (Binns 46), Lavin, H Barbrook, O'Neill (Bradshaw 68), O'Connor (Mazionis 75), Stewart (Trialist 46), Morgan, Okunowo, Boatswain (Foyo 49), Manly (Valentine 68), Ayinde (Trialist 46). 90 in the tank 🔋🔋 https://t.co/XQZg9pnyJl — Emmanuel Okunowo (@EmmanuelOkunowo) July 18, 2023

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments