Town Starting XI at Preston
Wednesday, 19th Jul 2023 18:15
Town have named their line-up for this evening’s friendly against Preston North End at Deepdale (KO 7pm).
Christian Walton is in goal with the Blues perhaps utilising a back three of Luke Woolfenden, Dominic Ball and Cameron Burgess with Leif Davis and Kayden Jackson the wing-backs.
Alternatively, Woolfenden could be at right-back with Jackson ahead of him down the flank.
Skipper Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo are the central midfielders with Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead behind lone striker Freddie Ladapo.
A large number of the rest of the squad - including last week's signing George Hirst - are almost certain to be introduced in the second half.
George Edmundson, who has an ankle injury, and Wes Burns and Janoi Donacien, who picked up knocks at the weekend, aren't in the squad.
Former Blues striker Will Keane, a recent signing from Wigan, starts for the Lilywhites.
The game is being shown live by Preston on their iFollow service at a cost of £5.
Town: Walton, Woolfenden, Ball, Burgess, Jackson, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Ladapo. Subs: Slicker, Hladky, Evans, Harness, Taylor, Leigh, Aluko, Hirst, Edwards, Humphreys, F Barbrook, Carr, Baggott.
Photo: Matchday Images
