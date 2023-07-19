Town Starting XI at Preston

Wednesday, 19th Jul 2023 18:15 Town have named their line-up for this evening’s friendly against Preston North End at Deepdale (KO 7pm). Christian Walton is in goal with the Blues perhaps utilising a back three of Luke Woolfenden, Dominic Ball and Cameron Burgess with Leif Davis and Kayden Jackson the wing-backs. Alternatively, Woolfenden could be at right-back with Jackson ahead of him down the flank. Skipper Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo are the central midfielders with Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead behind lone striker Freddie Ladapo. A large number of the rest of the squad - including last week's signing George Hirst - are almost certain to be introduced in the second half. George Edmundson, who has an ankle injury, and Wes Burns and Janoi Donacien, who picked up knocks at the weekend, aren't in the squad. Former Blues striker Will Keane, a recent signing from Wigan, starts for the Lilywhites. The game is being shown live by Preston on their iFollow service at a cost of £5. Town: Walton, Woolfenden, Ball, Burgess, Jackson, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Ladapo. Subs: Slicker, Hladky, Evans, Harness, Taylor, Leigh, Aluko, Hirst, Edwards, Humphreys, F Barbrook, Carr, Baggott.

Photo: Matchday Images



londonben added 18:43 - Jul 19

Isn’t it more likely that it’s a back four with Ball at right back? He’s played there before in his career… 0

algarvefan added 18:48 - Jul 19

In respect of the thousands of foreign fans who have had good service from ifollow for the past few seasons, when are we going to get details of Town TV. Town seem to be leaving it mighty late, I have had to register as a PNE fan tonight using a different email address, just to pay a fiver to watch the game, come on Town lets sort this out please. 0

FramlinghamBlue added 18:51 - Jul 19

@algarveblue - can you imagine the project management meeting where they said ‘we must get town tv live for the Preston away friendly?’ 0

