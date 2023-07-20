Town Closing in On Hutchinson Loan Signing

Thursday, 20th Jul 2023 12:33

Town are closing in on the season-long loan signing of Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson, TWTD understands.

As per reports elsewhere, the deal between the clubs is understood to be done with the 19-year-old set to undergo a medical this afternoon before the completion of the switch.

Hutchinson will become the Blues’ fourth signing of the summer following Jack Taylor, Cieran Slicker and George Hirst.

The Redhill-born youngster was first mentioned in connection with the Blues earlier in the week with manager Kieran McKenna tight-lipped when asked about the interest following last night's 2-1 friendly win at Preston.

“Until there’s anything definite from the club, then we certainly wouldn’t talk about another club’s player," he said. “I’ll get updated on that tomorrow.”

Hutchinson had spells with his current parent club, Charlton and Arsenal as an academy player before returning to Stamford Bridge last summer.

Hutchinson has made two senior sub appearances for Chelsea - one on the league in addition to having been on the bench a further four times without getting on the field - and has stayed behind from their pre-season tour in order to sort out a loan.

Last season, he netted seven goals and picked up eight assists in 21 games for West Londoners' U21s in Premier League 2.

Hutchinson has played at Portman Road, for Arsenal in the Papa Johns Trophy tie in December 2021 in which he netted the decisive penalty in the shootout.

A number of other Championship clubs were understood to be interested in taking Hutchinson on loan this summer, West Brom having been keen to sign him in January.

Having been capped by England at U17 and U19 level, Hutchinson switched allegiance to Jamaica, for whom he has made two senior appearances.





Photo: Action Images

smoothsausage added 12:35 - Jul 20

He'll have defenders pants down 2

Mediocre_Quick added 12:45 - Jul 20

If you want your daily dose of comedy and people who lack any knowledge of football outside the Prem, go look at the replies to Fabrizio Romanos tweet



This is a massive signing, albeit on loan, kid is class 5

JonDouglas4Ballondor added 12:45 - Jul 20

This is so exciting, he was one of the most highly rated youngster's in the history of Arsenal's academy and even made his premier league debut last year. So happy we are long gone of the journeyman signings. COYB! 6

Bazza8564 added 13:01 - Jul 20

Fantastic signing by all accounts and i love Phils use of "closing in on". Usually means it's nailed on! 1

Kentish_Tractor added 13:06 - Jul 20

A raw talent who hopefully KMc can develop quickly into a top talent in this division. Imagine he might take a few games to come to terms with Championship football but hope once he finds his feet he can express himself in our attacking system. Good luck to the lad! 1

TimmyH added 13:08 - Jul 20

A gamble worth taking?...not really any form to mark him by. 0

BurleysGloryDays added 13:09 - Jul 20

Very exciting, looks some player!



Cheat-code footwork... 0

hammo56 added 13:14 - Jul 20

If this is confirmed think I will wait and see how it pans out before getting too excited.

Remember when Louie Barry came to us on loan a few seasons back and Villa fans were saying we had a gem on our hands. That went well! Since leaving us he has been at Swindon, MK Dons and Salford.

Hopefully this lad will turn out to be more of a success with us. 2

1st_March_1980 added 13:22 - Jul 20

Talking of London club related loans, does anyone know if we're trying to sign TJJ? 0

johnwarksshorts added 13:23 - Jul 20

Impressive young individual. Let's hope we get this done so he can rip up championship defences. 0

Ipswichbusiness added 13:30 - Jul 20

I assume that if we are successful in signing this lad then we won’t be after TJJ.



Remember that Louie Barry was signed under a very different regime. 0