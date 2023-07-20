Town Closing in On Hutchinson Loan Signing
Thursday, 20th Jul 2023 12:33
Town are closing in on the season-long loan signing of Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson, TWTD understands.
As per reports elsewhere, the deal between the clubs is understood to be done with the 19-year-old set to undergo a medical this afternoon before the completion of the switch.
Hutchinson will become the Blues’ fourth signing of the summer following Jack Taylor, Cieran Slicker and George Hirst.
The Redhill-born youngster was first mentioned in connection with the Blues earlier in the week with manager Kieran McKenna tight-lipped when asked about the interest following last night's 2-1 friendly win at Preston.
“Until there’s anything definite from the club, then we certainly wouldn’t talk about another club’s player," he said. “I’ll get updated on that tomorrow.”
Hutchinson had spells with his current parent club, Charlton and Arsenal as an academy player before returning to Stamford Bridge last summer.
Hutchinson has made two senior sub appearances for Chelsea - one on the league in addition to having been on the bench a further four times without getting on the field - and has stayed behind from their pre-season tour in order to sort out a loan.
Last season, he netted seven goals and picked up eight assists in 21 games for West Londoners' U21s in Premier League 2.
Hutchinson has played at Portman Road, for Arsenal in the Papa Johns Trophy tie in December 2021 in which he netted the decisive penalty in the shootout.
A number of other Championship clubs were understood to be interested in taking Hutchinson on loan this summer, West Brom having been keen to sign him in January.
Having been capped by England at U17 and U19 level, Hutchinson switched allegiance to Jamaica, for whom he has made two senior appearances.
Photo: Action Images
