Tractor Girls Draw Billericay in FAWNL Cup

Thursday, 20th Jul 2023 13:26

Ipswich Town Women have been drawn at home to Billericay Town in the determining round of the FAWNL Cup.

The tie will take place on Sunday 27th August at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe. Ticketing details will be released in due course.

The game will see the Blues face forward Maddie Biggs, who left Town to join Billericay earlier in the summer.





Photo: Ross Halls