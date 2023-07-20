Released Curtis Signs For Chesterfield Following Trial

Thursday, 20th Jul 2023 14:09 Released U21s forward Harley Curtis has joined National League Chesterfield on a one-year deal following his recent trial. Earlier this month, TWTD revealed that Curtis was on trial with the Spireites, who are managed by former Blues boss Paul Cook. Curtis, who was one of a number of development squad players let go in May, came on as a half-time sub and scored in the Spireites 9-0 friendly victory at Matlock Town soon after linking up with the Derbyshire club and has continued to impress. The 20-year-old, who was on loan at Braintree Town during the latter stages of last season, played for Chesterfield coach Kieron Dyer’s Blues U23s side. Curtis will also be reunited with former Town coach Gary Roberts, another member of the Spireites staff, and former Blues teammates Armando Dobra and Bailey Clements at the Technique Stadium. 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝗙𝗖, 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘆 💙



✍️ We are delighted to announce that Harley Curtis has agreed a one-year contract with the club, after a successful trial period!#Spireites pic.twitter.com/gU1YJC7gyZ — Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) July 20, 2023

Photo: TWTD



