Former Blues Midfielder Carroll Joins Exeter

Thursday, 20th Jul 2023 19:21 Former Blues midfielder Tom Carroll has signed for League One Exeter on a one-year deal. Carroll, 31, was released by Town in the summer of 2022 after an injury-hit one-season spell in which he made only 11 starts and six sub appearances, and was without a club throughout last season. But following a trial, the former Tottenham man has joined the Grecians ahead of 2023/24. “I'm really happy to get it done. I had a bit of time out last year so it's great to be back and enjoying things again,” he told the Exeter club site. “It's been a good week meeting the boys and having conversations with the manager. The style of play here really suits me and I really feel I can contribute. “The club feels the right fit for me and I feel like there is a real alignment in how me and the manager see things, and in the two friendlies I've played in I've really enjoyed what he's trying to do. I just want to get back playing football. I want that buzz back." Manager Gary Caldwell added: “Tom is someone who has fantastic quality as a player and as a person and he has played at the highest level for a huge club. “He has been without a club for a while but has trained hard to find his way back into the game. He wanted to join a team that plays football at a style that suits him and one that he sees is going somewhere, and we are absolutely delighted to get him. “There is no doubt in his quality, and he is ready and eager to get back to playing games. This is a level that is very difficult and will be challenge for him. Once we get him up to speed, he will show his quality to effect this league. “He is the type of player that conducts the orchestra and dictates play with his hands, and gives his teammates that extra passing option.”

