Morsy Linked With Saudi Clubs

Thursday, 20th Jul 2023 21:23 Blues skipper Sam Morsy is reported to be interesting clubs in Saudi Arabia. An increasing number of Europe-based players are moving to the Saudi Pro League, most notably Cristiano Ronaldo, with very significant levels of cash provided by the PIF, the country's sovereign wealth investment fund, as the nation seeks to build its league. Liverpool veteran Jordan Henderson is on the verge of a move to Al Ettifaq, who are managed by Steven Gerrard, and now it’s claimed Blues captain Morsy is another of those being targeted, by so-far unnamed clubs. Egypt international Morsy, 31, has another season left on his Town contract having signed a three-year deal when he joined the Blues from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2021. Ipswich Town’s Egyptian midfielder Sam Morsy has emerged as a target for a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia. #itfc pic.twitter.com/KKGcZxsmId — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) July 20, 2023

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueandTruesince82 added 21:24 - Jul 20

Read on twitter 2nd tier Saudi clubs offering out 10k a week to some lower league players ...... 0

PimsNumber1 added 21:25 - Jul 20

Oh no !!!!!! 0

ArnieM added 21:28 - Jul 20

This would be an utter disaster if this happens. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments