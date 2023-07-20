Morsy Linked With Saudi Clubs
Thursday, 20th Jul 2023 21:23
Blues skipper Sam Morsy is reported to be interesting clubs in Saudi Arabia.
An increasing number of Europe-based players are moving to the Saudi Pro League, most notably Cristiano Ronaldo, with very significant levels of cash provided by the PIF, the country's sovereign wealth investment fund, as the nation seeks to build its league.
Liverpool veteran Jordan Henderson is on the verge of a move to Al Ettifaq, who are managed by Steven Gerrard, and now it’s claimed Blues captain Morsy is another of those being targeted, by so-far unnamed clubs.
Egypt international Morsy, 31, has another season left on his Town contract having signed a three-year deal when he joined the Blues from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2021.
Photo: Matchday Images
