Town Confirm Hutchinson Loan Signing

Thursday, 20th Jul 2023 22:04 Town have confirmed the season-long loan signing of Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson. As reported earlier, the 19-year-old underwent a medical with the Blues this afternoon, the clubs having agreed terms regarding the switch. “I’m really excited to join the club at such an exciting time,” he told the club site. “I have met with the manager face-to-face and really enjoyed hearing what he had to say, so I’m looking forward to playing in his team. “I like to attack what’s in front of me and I like to score and create chances for my team-mates, playing nice football and keeping possession. “I like bringing smiles to people’s faces and hopefully I can do that here. To play in front of 30,000 people will be crazy and I'm really looking forward to it.” Manager Kieran McKenna added: “We’re delighted to have Omari with us because he is a young player with real potential who has shown a real desire to come here for his first senior loan. So we think he is a good fit for us and we can be a good match for each other. “He is a wide player who can give us different options and is direct, can attack and test the opposition in one-v-ones and has good pace. “This is his first senior loan so we have to remember he is very young, but he is a player we are excited to have join the group.” CEO Mark Ashton said: “We are delighted to have brought Omari to the club. He is an exciting young player with great potential and we are looking forward to having him with us during what is a big season for the club.” Hutchinson, left-footed but primarily operating on the right, becomes the Blues’ fourth signing of the summer following Jack Taylor, Cieran Slicker and George Hirst. Redhill-born Hutchinson had spells with his current club, Charlton and Arsenal as an academy player before returning to Stamford Bridge last summer. Hutchinson has made two senior sub appearances for Chelsea, both against Manchester City, one in the league, in addition to having been on the bench a further four times without getting on the field. Last season, he netted seven goals and picked up eight assists in 21 games for West Londoners' U21s in Premier League 2. Hutchinson has played at Portman Road, for Arsenal in the Papa Johns Trophy tie in December 2021 in which he netted the decisive penalty in the shootout. A number of other Championship clubs were understood to be interested in taking Hutchinson on loan this summer, West Brom having been keen to sign him in January. Having been capped by England at U17 and U19 level, Hutchinson switched allegiance to Jamaica, for whom he has made two senior appearances. Despite being 19, as a Premier League loanee, Hutchinson will count towards Town's 25-man EFL squad.

Photo: ITFC



dangerous30 added 22:11 - Jul 20

Welcome to town and looking forward to watching you play omari 2

ruds added 22:18 - Jul 20

Real pedigree & real promise to be optimistic this season!



I’m believing a top six spot could really be a thing this season!



Great work MA! 2

Steelmonkey added 22:18 - Jul 20

Welcome to PR Omari, I hope your stay with is fruitful and that you enjoy yourself so much you’ll want to stay.

We will be looking forward to seeing you play, a young exciting attacking player, I hope you fit in well. 1

budgieplucker added 22:19 - Jul 20

Looks like an interesting signing a lad clearly with plenty of talent. There were a number of comments when this was muted that this would blunt Kyle Edwards progression. A similar type of player, whilst Kyle is a nice kid and has oodles of talent and showed some improvement in the season gone by, this signing will clearly put pressure on Kyle to deliver more consistently. These types of players (remember Kennan Bennett). Can often look very exciting but so often can be all fizz and no pop. Nevertheless Omari a big welcome, I look forward to seeing your very clear talent as a footballer delivering much much more than the likes of Naitland-Miles and Keenan Bennetts. Kyle you have a real challenger now for that impact position. 2

essexccc added 22:20 - Jul 20

There will be loads of song options to the time of Bolare, perhaps:



Omari, oh, oh, oh

Omari, oh, oh, oh

He’s come from West London

He’s gonna smash the scum,

Omari, oh, oh, oh,

Omari, ok, oh, oh 1

Gforce added 22:25 - Jul 20

Welcome to Portman Road Omari........Hope you run those budgies ragged !! 1

PortmanTerrorist added 22:41 - Jul 20

Is there a first 11 with Edwards on the left and Omari on the right?! The boss has not shown any inclination to play with 2 out and out wide players before, but with this signing and the way Edwards is hitting pre season, maybe there is an option there. We need plan B and C and maybe D too this season. 2

Tractor_Boy_Tommy added 22:48 - Jul 20

I know nothing about him 0

algarvefan added 22:48 - Jul 20

Very happy with this one, good luck son, hope you do very well for us. 1

itfchorry added 22:54 - Jul 20

Quality Signing 1

