Life's a Pitch TV Podcast With Conor Chaplin Now Available

Friday, 21st Jul 2023 09:27

The first Life’s a Pitch TV podcast with star guest Conor Chaplin is now available on various platforms.

Last season’s top scorer Chaplin spoke to Mark Murphy, Terry Butcher and Phil Ham at the podcast’s studio on Thursday evening.

The show is now available on a number of podcast platforms - with others still filtering through - with the full YouTube version to follow.

Currently it can be found on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts.





Photo: Matchday Images