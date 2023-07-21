Pigott Set For Permanent Orient Switch

Friday, 21st Jul 2023 10:05 Blues striker Joe Pigott is set to join League One new boys Leyton Orient on a permanent basis. We understand the 29-year-old has settled the remaining year of his contract with Town and is at Brisbane Road to undergo a medical and complete the formalities on his switch. Pigott joined the Blues in the summer of 2021 but failed to make an impact and spent last season on loan at Portsmouth. Overall, the former AFC Wimbledon man made 11 starts and 15 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals. The Maidstone-born frontman hasn't been involved with Town during pre-season and his departure was only a matter of time. Speaking after the recent Maidenhead United friendly, manager Kieran McKenna outlined the situation as it stood at that point. “Joe’s in discussion with the club,” he said. “I’ve not been involved in those discussions. Joe’s in discussions with the club about the best way forward. “He’s had a season out on loan this year and he’s discussing with the club what’s going to be the best option for this year.” Pigott will join up with former Blues striker Aaron Drinan and on-loan midfielder Idris El Mizouni with the O’s.

Photo: Matchday Images



BlueBlood90 added 10:12 - Jul 21

Up there with the worst signings of the Gamechanger era so far. 0

ArnieM added 10:13 - Jul 21

Good luck Joe. Such a shame this didn’t work out for you. Get your career back on track and start banging those goals in gif your new club. 2

Robert_Garrett added 10:14 - Jul 21

Hope it all works out for Joe. Nice guy deserves a break and Orient are currently on the up in terms of progress. 1

Jugsy added 10:25 - Jul 21

At the time, this wasn't an awful signing. Been in great form the season before and we were looking for an instant fix under Paul Cook. Remember seeing him play for us against Cheltenham away and he just looked so far off the pace and out of sorts. Maybe (I don't know) the pressure of playing for a club our size with the ambitions we had was too much? Anyway, best of luck to him, he could do great for Orient. 1

raycrawfordswig added 10:30 - Jul 21

Good luck Joe . 0

RegencyBlue added 10:30 - Jul 21

Hope he gets his career back on track.



Signed off the back of one decent season which is always a gamble with any player. Didn’t work out for us this time. 2

timetraveler added 10:31 - Jul 21

I seem to remember that his father died after he signed for us. So that would have affected him a lot. So probably a number of reasons things didn’t work out 0

joyousblue added 10:38 - Jul 21

Bluebloood90 havea bit of respect will ya good luck jo 1

peckam added 10:41 - Jul 21

Good luck Joe. Arrived with great potential. Never really got a chance under the confused Cook reign when we had no real plan or organisation. That meant that he wasn't in KMcK's plans when he could have blossomed as always has goals in him. Good luck to him for the future. Bet he scores a hatful with El Miz providing the through balls! 0

SouperJim added 10:54 - Jul 21

I wonder how much it cost us to settle his contract, not the player's fault but he was a spectacular waste of money. 0

micky_1560 added 11:03 - Jul 21

People saying "Waste of money" and "Worst signing", sometimes things don't work out and joined us during the 'Land of confusion'.

His father dying obviously didn't help the poor lad at a crucial time, when he needed to be at his best.

Didn't fit McKenna's plans, but I feel there is a player in there, just not where we are and hopefully going.

Good luck to him. 0

chepstowblue added 11:07 - Jul 21

He was everything we were looking for at the time. A prolific lower league goalscorer with a great reputation. If I had a tenner in my pocket I'd be straight to the bookies to bet that he'll score 20+ this season in league1. A good deal all round. Best wishes to him if it goes through. 0

