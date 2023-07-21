Pigott Set For Permanent Orient Switch
Friday, 21st Jul 2023 10:05
Blues striker Joe Pigott is set to join League One new boys Leyton Orient on a permanent basis.
We understand the 29-year-old has settled the remaining year of his contract with Town and is at Brisbane Road to undergo a medical and complete the formalities on his switch.
Pigott joined the Blues in the summer of 2021 but failed to make an impact and spent last season on loan at Portsmouth.
Overall, the former AFC Wimbledon man made 11 starts and 15 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals.
The Maidstone-born frontman hasn't been involved with Town during pre-season and his departure was only a matter of time.
Speaking after the recent Maidenhead United friendly, manager Kieran McKenna outlined the situation as it stood at that point.
“Joe’s in discussion with the club,” he said. “I’ve not been involved in those discussions. Joe’s in discussions with the club about the best way forward.
“He’s had a season out on loan this year and he’s discussing with the club what’s going to be the best option for this year.”
Pigott will join up with former Blues striker Aaron Drinan and on-loan midfielder Idris El Mizouni with the O’s.
Photo: Matchday Images
