Morsy: Reports of Saudi Interest News to Me
Friday, 21st Jul 2023 12:12
Town skipper Sam Morsy says reports of interest in him from Saudi Arabian clubs was news to him and that his full focus is on the season ahead at Portman Road.
Last night, it was reported that a number of Saudi clubs were keen on Morsy but he says that’s not something he’s aware of.
“It was news to me, really,” he told talkSPORT. “Obviously my full focus this season [is on Town], it’s an incredible project, the fans have taken to me unbelievably well [from] the moment I got here and I’m just really enjoying this project.
“I think there’s always been a bit of a loose link due to the fact that I’ve represented Egypt and played for my national team, so there’s always been a bit of a loose link there.
“But no, all focus is on this season, I’m really excited, the fans are really excited and we really want to attack it and give them a team to be proud of this season.”
Has the claims of a possible big money move to the Middle East led to any banter in the dressing room?
“I’m sure there will be this morning,” the 31-year-old added. “But no, like I said, it was news to me. It must have been a slow transfer market if my name was linked.
“Like I said, there have been loose links since I started to play for the national team but the full focus [is on] this season and trying to lead the lads in a certain way, trying to have a really good season.
“It’s really exciting, in the area. The fans have really missed it, the fans are right behind the club and we feel that we’re building something really special.”
Quizzed on whether winning back-to-back promotions might be a possibility, Morsy said it's too early to be looking that far ahead.
“We’ve been really enjoying pre-season,” he continued. “A couple of new players have come in, we’re probably expecting a few more to come in as well. We’re just working as hard as we can every day.
“The ambition last season was to become a really good team, and it’s the same this season. We want to be a really good team, a close-knit team, we want to represent our values and our football club.
“It’s probably a little bit too early in terms of aspirations, where you want to be. It’s a long, long season, but if we can bring in the right players and the players can gel right, then we have to aim to finish as high as we can.”
Morsy, who joined the Blues from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2021, has another two years left on his Town contract, promotion to the Championship having triggered a clause in the new deal he signed last summer giving him an additional season.
