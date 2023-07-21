Orient Confirm Pigott Signing

Friday, 21st Jul 2023 14:54 League One new boys Leyton Orient have confirmed the signing of departing Blues striker Joe Pigott on a two-year deal. As reported earlier, the remaining year on Pigott’s Town contract has been terminated by mutual consent. The 29-year-old, whose Blues career never got going following his move after leaving AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2021, is delighted to have signed at Brisbane Road. “I'm really happy to be here, and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do next season,” he told the O’s official website. “The gaffer was a big part of me coming here. I had good conversations with him about myself and about what he expects from his teams. He really sold the club to me. “I had my first session with the lads today and it was really good, I'm just excited to get going now and get some minutes under my belt. “I know Idris [El Mizouni] from Ipswich and I've played with Max Sanders before, and they're great players and lads, so I'm excited to work with them both again. “My first thoughts are just for us to continue on with the momentum from last season that the squad has built up and hopefully I can add to that.” Orient head coach and one-time Town loanee Richie Wellens added: “He's a focal point in terms of his size, but he's certainly not a target man. “He's great with his back to goal and a really clever footballer. In terms of goals, he had a wonderful spell at Wimbledon which got him a great move to Ipswich and subsequently a loan at Portsmouth. “He can play centre forward, but he can also play wide, so his versatility is something that could be really important for us. “I think he needs to find a home and someone who trusts him to get back to his goalscoring form, but he offers an awful lot of qualities. “He can score headers, tap-ins and free-kicks, he's technically a really good player and we think his qualities will really help us this season.” Here he is! 💪



Leyton Orient are delighted to announce the arrival of Joe Pigott, who has signed a two-year deal at Brisbane Road.



Welcome to E10, Joe!



Read in full 👉 https://t.co/dW0pkNrUpI#LOFC #OneOrient pic.twitter.com/T3e2vmZlBX — Leyton Orient FC (@leytonorientfc) July 21, 2023

Photo: Matchday Images



Bazza8564 added 15:10 - Jul 21

good luck lad, glad youve found a decent deal 0

