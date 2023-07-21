Blues Launch TownTV and App

Friday, 21st Jul 2023 17:01 The Blues have launched their new TownTV service and official app. TownTV, which the club are producing in partnership with QTV, an award-winning production company, replaces the EFL’s iFollow through which the club has provided its video services for many years. TownTV will feature behind-the-scenes footage, extended features and highlights for £5.99 a month. From the game against Stoke City at Portman Road on Saturday 12 August, both home and away fixtures will be presented from the new TownTV studio which has been built in the old gym at Portman Road over the summer. Midweek matches not selected for live broadcast in the UK will be available to watch at an additional cost of £10. Fans who sign up to TownTV prior to 28 July will be able to watch that day’s two 60-minute friendlies at the Innsbruck Cup in Austria against Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen at no additional cost. The two games at Tivoli Stadium will be broadcast live on TownTV with multi-camera coverage, dedicated commentary and live pitchside presentation with James Tzanoudakis and Matt Holland. Blues legend Holland and lifelong Town fan Tzanoudakis, who previously featured on iFollow as well as having worked for Bein Sports, ESPN, Eurosport and Netflix, and early in his career BBC Radio Suffolk, are among TownTV’s hosts, along with James Kirkland, a former Soccer AM presenter. Former Town players will give their expert analysis in punditry roles throughout the season, while Alfie Indra, who was involved with the Town media team last season, will be involved, focusing on the FanZone on a matchday. ITFC Women’s all-time top scorer Natasha Thomas will also be working with the TownTV team, providing tactical analysis and progress updates on the Tractor Girls. Omari Hutchinson’s first interview since signing on a season-long loan from Chelsea yesterday is currently available on TownTV along with more than an hour of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews from the pre-season trip to Austria. International fans, those outside of the UK and the Republic of Ireland, can subscribe to TownTV for £19.99 a month. Overseas supporters will be able to watch all of the Town’s games not selected for live broadcast in the UK. The new app, which is available on available on iOS and Android, features news, live scores and exclusive videos, as well as giving access to the club’s online shop and ticketing. Full details on the club website, which was launched earlier in the summer, along with FAQs

Photo: ITFC



Plums added 17:15 - Jul 21

£40 membership + £60 TV sub = £100 just for the 'opportunity' to queue or buy a TV game



Sigh indeed.

0

acj added 17:15 - Jul 21

Ifollow was £140 a year for overseas fans for the season pass. TownTV at £20 a month works out at £240 for the year, so that’s a fair hike. Hope the content is nearly twice as good too! Also hoping they release an app for smartTVs, as connecting the laptop via HDMI was always a bit of an annoyance. 0

Naylorsrightboot added 17:16 - Jul 21

No app available on the Google store. I just tried. 0

Plums added 17:16 - Jul 21

As above. Now clarified - initial comms weren't clear 0

