Smith Leaves Tractor Girls

Friday, 21st Jul 2023 18:33 Defender Olivia Smith has joined Ipswich Town Women’s summer exodus after two years at the club. Smith, 22, joined Town from Charlton in the summer of 2021 and went on to make 30 appearances for the club, with her career in the police force having limited her to only seven games in 2022/23. The Tractor Girls have also lost Anna Grey and Sarah Brasero-Carreira, who have both joined Lewes, Maddie Biggs, who has signed for Billericay, and Abbie Lafayette during the close season.

Smith



