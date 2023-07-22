Life's a Pitch TV With Conor Chaplin Now On YouTube

Saturday, 22nd Jul 2023 08:26

The first Life’s a Pitch TV podcast with star guest Conor Chaplin is now available on YouTube.

Last season’s top scorer Chaplin spoke to Mark Murphy, Terry Butcher and Phil Ham in the studio on Thursday evening.

The show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with others to follow.

Currently it can be found on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here.





Photo: Life's a Pitch TV