Hutchinson Starts at Cambridge
Saturday, 22nd Jul 2023 11:17
New loan signing Omari Hutchinson makes his first appearance in a Town shirt in this afternoon’s first friendly against Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium.
Vaclav Hladky is in goal with youngster Ryan Carr, who signed from Carlisle in January, at right-back, Leif Davis on the left and Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess the centre-halves.
Lee Evans skippers in the centre of midfield alongside Massimo Luongo with Hutchinson appearing likely to be on the right of the three behind striker Freddie Ladapo with Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness to his left.
Cambridge include on-loan Blues striker Gassan Ahadme, ex-Town duo Paul Digby and Jack Lankester and one-time Playford Road academy schoolboy Ryan Bennett in their XI.
The Blues are in action again at Stevenage at 3.30pm with a different XI set to start.
Cambridge United: Stevens, Digby, Morrison, Bennett, Brophy, Thomas, Lankester, Dunk, Okedina, Janneh, Ahadme. Subs: Holden, Bennett, Andrew, Okenabirhie, Trialist, Sandiford, Simper, Yearn, McConnell, Hoddle.
Town: Hladky, Carr, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Evans (c), Luongo, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hayes, F Barbrook, Ayinde, H Barbrook.
Photo: Matchday Images
