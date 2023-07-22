Cambridge United 2-1 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 22nd Jul 2023 13:53 New loan signing Omari Hutchinson created a second minute goal for Leif Davis but Saikou Janneh levelled for Cambridge United and home skipper Michael Morrison netted a final-minute winner as the Blues fell to their first defeat of pre-season at the Abbey Stadium. Vaclav Hladky was in goal with youngster Ryan Carr, who signed from Carlisle in January, making his first start in the senior side at right-back, Leif Davis on the left and Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess the centre-halves. Lee Evans skippered in the centre of midfield alongside Massimo Luongo with Hutchinson on the right of the three behind striker Freddie Ladapo with Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness alongside him. League One Cambridge included on-loan Blues striker Gassan Ahadme, ex-Town men Paul Digby and Jack Lankester and one-time Playford Road academy schoolboy Ryan Bennett in their XI. New boy Hutchinson was quickly into the action and in the second minute created a goal. The on-loan Chelsea youngster exchanged passes on the right, worked himself space and then clipped over a cross for Davis, who scuffed a volley across home keeper Jack Stevens and into the corner of the net to give the Blues an early lead. The game, played in persistent if not particularly heavy rain, briefly boiled over soon afterwards following an overzealous challenge on Chaplin on halfway by Blues academy alumnus Bennett. Ladapo and others were involved in some pushing and shoving before order was restored by referee John Brooks. Town, who had found the U’s difficult opponents when they were at the Abbey Stadium in League One in February when the game ended 1-1, continued to threaten, Chaplin seeing two shots blocked and then a third fly wide. On nine, last season’s 29-goal top scorer swept the ball wide to Hutchinson, who curled a delicate effort just beyond Stevens’s top corner. In the 13th minute, a swift one-touch move which started in the Town area ended with Davis whipping over a cross which was just beyond Ladapo and the ball was turned behind. Within a minute, Harness sent over another ball from the same flank but again just in front of the Town number nine. Five minutes later, Cambridge struck their first shot of the game after the Blues had played themselves into trouble not far outside their area, however, Janneh scraped his shot wide. On 24, Janneh got to the byline past Carr on the left and crossed but the ball scuffed off Ahadme’s head and away from goal. That chance may have gone begging but five minutes later, the home side did get on terms.

Janneh, who had provided most of their threat, broke forward down the left and struck a shot from the edge of the area which deflected off Burgess, looped over Hladky and under the bar. With Town’s performance having drifted since the equaliser, Cambridge fans thought their side had taken the lead in the 36th minute when Janneh planted a header past Hladky but having strayed offside. Chaplin shot high and wide a minute later as the Blues sought to regain their earlier control. But the half ended with Town still off the boil having made a blistering start via Davis’s Hutchinson-created goal and a number of other chances. However, the U’s began to create opportunities and were worth their goal when it came even if the deflection was a little fortuitous. The home side were first to threaten after the break, Ahadme heading too close to Hladky, who claimed. Town should have gone back in front in the 48th minute when Hutchinson did well to battle for a long Woolfenden ball out from the back and cut inside to Chaplin, who played Harness in on goal. The former Portsmouth man should have scored but Stevens saved and Davis could only scrape the rebound wide on the slide. Janneh threatened again on 52, nodding into Hladky’s arms from an angle on the left, then a minute later shot well over having been found in space on the left of the box. In the 55th minute, Town made a change, Luongo making way for Leon Ayinde, the Australian international having sat on the turf moments earlier indicating what’s hopefully a minor injury. Ayinde, like Carr, was among the young players to join the club in January, in his case from Cork City. As the game hit the hour mark, Ladapo saw a shot deflect wide, but with the U’s having been putting the Blues under pressure at the other end without managing a serious shot. On 62, the home side swapped Harrison Dunk, danger man Janneh and Jubril Okedina for Liam Bennett, Danny Andrew and Fejiri Okenabirhie. Soon after, Ahadme claimed he was fouled as he looked to get onto a cross from the right but in truth he had collided with Woolfenden as the pair both had their eyes on the ball. In the 64th minute, with the U’s still on top against a very under par Town, Ahadme was sent away down the middle but Woolfenden got back to block the Moroccan’s shot. Six minutes later, Town found themselves short on numbers as Cambridge broke and Okenabirhie struck a shot from the left which Hladky bundled away. On 72, a neatly worked Blues move almost saw Chaplin played in on the right of the box but Stevens was off his line quickly to claim ahead of the forward. The Blues made further changed in the 76th minute with Rio Morgan and Harry Barbrook taking over from Hutchinson, who showed more than enough to excite Town supporters on his first appearance, and Carr, who will have benefited from the experience. Cambridge subsequently made three more substitutions, Lankester, Ahadme and James Brophy making way for Glenn McConnell, Kai Yearn and a trialist. Town continued to huff and puff and on 86 Fin Barbrook took over from Davis, who had earlier required treatment for an ankle knock before continuing. A minute later, Okenabirhie shot over from a tight angle on the left with the U’s having looked the more likely victors of the match for most of the second half. And in the final minute, that winning goal came. A free-kick from the left wasn’t cleared and the ball fell to veteran Suffolk-born Cambridge skipper Michael Morrison, who slammed into the net. Moments after the restart, the final whistle ended a rather disappointing display from the Blues with Cambridge deserved winners on the balance of the second half. Town had started very strongly and having gone in front might have added to their lead via numerous chances. But the U’s came more into the match, equalised and then never allowed the Blues to get back on top showing the sort of intensity which gave Town such a tough afternoon in League One in February, a game Kieran McKenna’s men were fortunate not to lose. Harness might have given the Blues the lead again in the second half but most of the chances fell to the home side with Morrison taking his opportunity when it came in the final moments. The Town management and fans now move on to Stevenage for this afternoon’s second game when boss Kieran McKenna will be looking for a better performance from his other XI. Cambridge United: Stevens, Digby, Morrison, R Bennett, Brophy (Trialist 78), Thomas (Simper 72), Lankester (McConnell 78), Dunk (L Bennett 62), Okedina (Okenabirhie 62), Janneh (Andrew 62), Ahadme (Yearn 78). Unused: Holden, Sandiford, Hoddle. Town: Hladky, Carr (H Barbrook 76), Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis (F Barbrook 86), Evans (c), Luongo (Ayinde 55), Hutchinson (Morgan 76), Chaplin, Harness, Ladapo. Unused: Hayes. Referee: (Leicestershire). Att: 2,936 (Town: 217).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Help added 13:55 - Jul 22

Poor second half created very little -3

chepstowblue added 14:07 - Jul 22

Friendly or not this highlights where we will be found wanting this season. Defensively we aren't great. I can't see us being able to withstand much pressure against better opposition.Last season we didn't need to much of it, but when we did we often rode our luck and benefitted from poor finishing. A commanding centre half to give us a stronger backbone is a must. -1

Naylorsrightboot added 14:15 - Jul 22

We need centre half's badly, we are way to soft at the back. We are going to get found out very quickly if we don't tighten up at the back. -1

Nobbysnuts added 14:20 - Jul 22

Rubbish -4

GiveusaWave added 14:21 - Jul 22

Poor performance overall but really doesn't matter...it's a friendly after all. Some of the defending at times was haphazard but we were probably trying to avoid injuries. Score line really doesn't matter... 0

sohamblue74 added 14:21 - Jul 22

Lost our way after Luongo went off. Not much threat from Town. Down either flank in 2nd half. Strange match from Chaplin. Picked a fight with the centre half, left a foot in on the keeper, then got booked for a silly late foul. Tbf Cambridge played pretty well. Free kick they scored from should have been the other way though. 0

Tractor_Boy_Tommy added 14:22 - Jul 22

League 1 is where we belong -10

blues1 added 14:28 - Jul 22

My god we really do have some absolutely pathetic fans. We've lost a preseason friendly(the 1st we've lost) and the negative tripe is already being spouted. Get a grip for gods sake. 6

pg888 added 14:31 - Jul 22

The reactions to a pointless training match….get a grip 2

WonTheCupin78 added 14:33 - Jul 22

Yep, it wasn't great but expect that from a preseason friendly. Every team has strange results at this stage of the preseason (blackburn drew 0-0 against Fleetwood in their last match). It's all about fitness right now and avoiding injuries. 1

Jugsy added 14:34 - Jul 22

Here come the doom and gloom squad, will be wanting McKenna sacked next. 2

joyousblue added 14:43 - Jul 22

The only poor performsnces are from you so called supporters , cambrige troubled us in lge one with the same centrehalfs we praised last sesson noew your knocking them , the one who said were a lgue one team get lost yiu fool , wen the season starts no one wants to get injured pre season , when the resl stuff happens well be ready , sad thing is you idiots knocking us already , will be the sane ones jumping on the bandwagon when the going gets good 1

Hatman2 added 14:44 - Jul 22

Some of the comments on here are preposterous! We’re fielding a 2nd squad this afternoon against Stevenage…, this was half a squad, kids on the bench etc. Not quite the outcome we’d like but trust the process. Very little bearing on what we will put out Vs Sunderland. 1

Davidwb20 added 14:47 - Jul 22

@tractorboytommy - We really do not need silly comments like ‘ league 1 is where we belong’ Get a grip!! 0

grumpyoldman added 14:48 - Jul 22

Blues1 & Hatman2 it seems not only are the players preparing for the new season, some of the posters on here are as well. 0

BlueFarmy added 14:50 - Jul 22

Completely unacceptable, mckenna out ; ) 0

jas0999 added 14:51 - Jul 22

We know from the end of last season, winning creates confidence and leads to even more wins. Disappointing to lose in my opinion particularly as this was a strong team. But it doesn’t matter. It does highlight that defensively we need to strengthen as conceded in a few pre season games. 0

Rimsy added 14:59 - Jul 22

These are the games we want to highlight any weaknesses. Gives the manager and owners impetus to strengthen where it's needed 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments