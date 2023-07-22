Edmundson Back as Blues Face Stevenage

Saturday, 22nd Jul 2023 15:22

George Edmundson returns to this afternoon's team facing Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium after missing the last two friendlies with an ankle problem.

Christian Walton is on goal with Dominic Ball again at right-back with Greg Leigh on the left and Edmundson and Elkan Baggott the centre-halves.

In central midfield, skipper Sam Morsy is joined by Jack Taylor with Kayden Jackson, Sone Aluko and Kyle Edwards behind Nathan Broadhead, who looks set to be the central striker.

George Hirst was among the subs, but Wes Burns (calf), Janoi Donacien (tendon) and Harry Clarke (tendon) weren’t involved in either of this afternoon’s matches.

League One Stevenage include former Town forward Jordan Roberts in their starting line-up.

Stevenage: Hegyi, James-Wildin, Butler, N Thompson, Piergianni, MacDonald, Roberts, Smith, Reid, L Thompson, B Thompson. Subs: Ashby-Hammond, Freeman, March, Trialist, Hicks, Alexandrou, Skyers.

Town: Walton, Ball, Edmundson, Baggott, Leigh, Morsy (c), Taylor, Aluko, Edwards, Broadhead, Jackson. Subs: Slicker, Bradshaw, Foyo, Valentine. Referee: Will Finnie.





Photo: Matchday Images

ArnieM added 15:39 - Jul 22

Actually looks a stronger team than the one v Cambridge … 0