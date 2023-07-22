Edmundson Back as Blues Face Stevenage
Saturday, 22nd Jul 2023 15:22
George Edmundson returns to this afternoon's team facing Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium after missing the last two friendlies with an ankle problem.
Christian Walton is on goal with Dominic Ball again at right-back with Greg Leigh on the left and Edmundson and Elkan Baggott the centre-halves.
In central midfield, skipper Sam Morsy is joined by Jack Taylor with Kayden Jackson, Sone Aluko and Kyle Edwards behind Nathan Broadhead, who looks set to be the central striker.
George Hirst was among the subs, but Wes Burns (calf), Janoi Donacien (tendon) and Harry Clarke (tendon) weren’t involved in either of this afternoon’s matches.
League One Stevenage include former Town forward Jordan Roberts in their starting line-up.
Stevenage: Hegyi, James-Wildin, Butler, N Thompson, Piergianni, MacDonald, Roberts, Smith, Reid, L Thompson, B Thompson. Subs: Ashby-Hammond, Freeman, March, Trialist, Hicks, Alexandrou, Skyers.
Town: Walton, Ball, Edmundson, Baggott, Leigh, Morsy (c), Taylor, Aluko, Edwards, Broadhead, Jackson. Subs: Slicker, Bradshaw, Foyo, Valentine. Referee: Will Finnie.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Spartak Trnava by ad_wilkin
In the first of the season's pre-match previews (a double RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen one to follow), we take a look into a Spartak Trnava side that McKennaâ€™s side will be facing on the 15th July as part of their first pre-season trip to Austria.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]