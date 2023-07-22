Tractor Girls' Friendly Moves

Saturday, 22nd Jul 2023 22:26

Ipswich Town Women's Sunday friendly against Peterborough United has moved to Playford Road and will now kick-off at 11.30am.

The match had originally been scheduled for 2pm at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe but has switched due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Posh Women played in FAWNL Division One Midlands, a tier below the Tractor Girls.

Entry at Playford Road will be free with supporters asked to park at Bent Lane.

Fans who have bought advanced tickets for the game are advised to contact the ticket office on Monday for refund details.





Photo: Action Images