Tractor Girls Defeat Posh

Sunday, 23rd Jul 2023 16:15

Natasha Thomas netted twice and Maisy Barker and Sophie Peskett one each as Ipswich Town Women beat Peterborough United 4-1 at Playford Road this morning.

The game was initially set to be played at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe but was moved to Town’s training ground due to a waterlogged pitch.

Town, who made rolling subs throughout the match, went in front in the 41st minute when all-time top scorer Thomas headed home from a corner.

Right on half-time, Abbi Smith and Thomas combined before playing in recent signing Barker, who made it 2-0.

Eight minutes after the restart, Peskett made it 3-0 after beating a defender and shooting into the corner of the net.

In the 58th minute, Thomas headed her second of the game after good work from Nia Evans and Peskett.

With four minutes remaining, Posh, who play in FAWNL Division One Midlands, a tier below the Tractor Girls, pulled a goal back.

The Blues are next in friendly action against Loughborough Lightning, whose head coach is former Blues assistant Charlie Baxter and who recently signed Town youngsters Poppy Wright and Zofia Szczech , at Holywell Sports Complex next Sunday.

Town: Meollo (Trialist 59), Trialist (Hughes 46), Mitchell (Ev Williams 35), Wearing (Mitchell 46), Hughes (Barker 35 (Robertson 68)), Robertson (Turner 59), Horwood (c) (Trialist 68), Evans, A Smith (Er Williams 68), Peskett (Trialist 68), Thomas (Wearing 59).





Photo: Ross Halls