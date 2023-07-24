BBC Radio Suffolk Signs New Commentary Deal

Monday, 24th Jul 2023 09:24 BBC Radio Suffolk has confirmed it has a signed a deal to broadcast live commentary on Town’s matches during the season ahead. Brenner Woolley, who celebrated 20 years as the station’s commentator in February, will once again be be the man behind the mic with Blues legend Mick Mills alongside him for home matches. “I can't wait to get going again,” Woolley said. “It's terrific to see Town back in the Championship and it's going to be fascinating to see how they get on.” Radio Suffolk executive editor, Peter Cook, added: “I'm thrilled to have signed a new deal with the club, making us the only radio station who'll be broadcasting live commentaries on every kick of every Ipswich Town match. “Last season was one to be remembered and we're hoping for more of the same this time, but whatever happens we'll be there side-by-side with the fans throughout.” In addition to Radio Suffolk's commentary, the club will be broadcasting its own via its new TownTV service. Radio Suffolk is also launching “a new fanzine show”, Tractor Social, between 6pm and 7pm on Friday evenings presented by sports editor Graeme Mac, who will be joined by Woolley and Blues legend John Wark.

Photo: TWTD



