Ndaba Settling in at Kilmarnock

Monday, 24th Jul 2023 11:45 Blues defender Corrie Ndaba says he’s settling in well with his latest loan club Kilmarnock. The Dubliner joined Scottish Premier League Killie in June, having spent the first half of last season on loan at Burton before joining Fleetwood on a similar basis in January. The 23-year-old has already made two competitive appearances for his new club, the Scottish League Cup victories over Annan, 3-0 at home, and Dunfermline, 2-0 away. “I am settling in well, the boys have been good with me as have the staff,” he told The Daily Record. “I felt I played well against Dunfermline, there wasn’t much more I could ask for it was a good day. “It’s important to start the season off well and get used to playing with different players. “Two clean sheets and a few goals to start is great for us, it was important for us to start the game well, these away games in the cup can be tough. “My preferred position is centre back, but I’ve played left back and left wing back, wherever the gaffer needs me I’ll play there though. It’s all experience, it helps me improve and that’s the main thing for me.” The Irish U21 call-up, who has made four starts and one sub appearance for the Blues, all in cup competitions, joked that he has work to do with his new fans having had a spell on loan with another Ayrshire club in the second half of 2020/21. “I think I need to do more to win over the Killie fans after playing for Ayr!” he laughed. “I think I’m at the better club now so it’s okay! “I enjoyed my first spell in Scotland, it was tough being away from home. It’s nice and physical for me to get used to, I’m willing to do anything it takes to get that experience and learn, I am happy here. “That was my first ever loan, coming to Scotland I didn’t know what to expect. It was physical, that was good for me at a young age. I definitely needed that kind of loan and it helped me massively.” One-time Irish U21 call-up Ndaba, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2025, says manager Derek McInnes was a big reason for his move to Scotland. “It’s great working under such an experienced manager, he’s a big part of the reason why I came here, the project excites me,” he continued. “I am looking forward to improving and hopefully doing well for him. “I’ve been speaking to the gaffer over a few windows, I was going to come here before but it didn’t quite happen. “It’s a good league to show what I can do, I can hopefully help the team do well. We’ve got a good squad this season and I feel we can do good things.”

Photo: Matchday Images



