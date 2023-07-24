Sir Bobby Robson Stand to Be Jet-Washed
Monday, 24th Jul 2023 16:48
The Sir Bobby Robson Stand is set to be jet-washed on Wednesday and Thursday of this week ahead of the new season with Sir Alf Ramsey Way closed to allow the work to take place.
The road is set to be closed between 7.30am and 4.30pm with a diversion put in place.
The stand, which was rebuilt during 2001/02, was last cleaned in April 2020, fans having been critical of the state of the back of its roof for a number of seasons under previous owner Marcus Evans.
The work is part of the ongoing tidying of the stadium which has been under way since the takeover.
Photo: Matchday Images
