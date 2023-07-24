Former Blues Midfielder Bart-Williams Dies

Monday, 24th Jul 2023 22:30 Former Town midfielder Chris Bart-Williams has died, aged 49. Bart-Williams joined the Blues on loan from Charlton in September 2003 at around the same time as Shefki Kuqi and Alan Mahon also came in on loan. All three made a strong initial impression and in the December Bart-WIlliams signed a deal to the end of the season. Overall, the Freetown, Sierra Leone-born midfielder made 24 starts and four sub appearances, scoring two goals. Having left the Blues, Bart-Williams spent time on trial at Leeds and was linked with a return to former club Nottingham Forest, but eventually joined Apoel Nicosia in Cyprus. The following summer he moved on to Maltese team Marsaxlokk but played only eight games and departed after only two months. Prior to his time at Town, Bart-Williams had broken into the first team at Leyton Orient aged only 16 and in 1991 made a £275,000 move to Sheffield Wednesday. Having appeared as a sub in both the FA Cup final and replay in 1993, in which the Owls were beaten by Arsenal, Bart-Williams moved on to Nottingham Forest for a fee of £2.5 million in 1995. Bart-Williams, who won England caps at U19, U21 and B levels, spent seven years with Forest before joining the Addicks, initially on loan, in December 2001. After hanging up his boots, he moved to the US where he coached Women’s Premier Soccer League side the Boston Breakers, then at SoccerPlus Connecticut. He moved on to the Quinnipiac University, where he coached their men’s side, before starting his own CBW Soccer Elite alongside wife Eva, which placed student athletes in college programmes, while also working as a consultant at Charlotte Soccer Academy’s US Soccer Development and as head of Gulliver Schools’ boys programme in Miami. Great character and a top footballer

RIP Bart man💙 — Tommy Miller (@millski8) July 24, 2023 RIP My former team mate Chris bart Williams, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends 🙏🏿❤️ — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) July 24, 2023

Photo: Action Images



dirtydingusmagee added 22:35 - Jul 24

very sad news, RIP CBW ''BART'' 2

philwhelansdegree added 22:40 - Jul 24

Very sad news, I remember his time at Ipswich well. Wasn't his manager at Wednesday Trevor Francis who also sadly passed today? 0

MickMillsTash added 22:52 - Jul 24

Looks like he had a really interesting career after playing

49- shocking News

I think I must have been pretty pleased when he signed- can't remember much about his performances- if that matters now.

RIP BART 1

Gforce added 23:03 - Jul 24

So sad and such a young age.

As it says above, Once a blue,always a blue.

RIP Chris. 1

Ipswich1977 added 23:10 - Jul 24

Shocking.



The Bartman also had a game or two as team captain if i recall. 0

