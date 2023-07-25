Hall of Fame Bar and Dressing Room Showers Being Refurbished

Tuesday, 25th Jul 2023 12:49 The Hall of Fame Bar in the Cobbold Stand is undergoing an extensive refurbishment this summer along with other areas of the Portman Road stadium. Known for many years as the Centre Spot, the bar was given its current name in 2013. As part of the current work, more recent players are being added to those featured on the bar’s walls. “We’ve got lots of work going on in the Hall of Fame. We’re having a complete refurbishment, new flooring, new decoration, new furniture, it’s going to have a completely different feel and we’re really excited about it,” deputy director of venue Emma Knight told the official ITFC podcast. “We are now offering an arrival drink when you come in instead of having a two-course dinner. We’re now offering bowl food, so there will be waiters and waitresses going round with food for you to take as you please and it’s unlimited. “We’re doing some work on the Sir Bobby Robson Suite as well, we’ve got new furniture and crockery going in. “We’ve got a slightly better feel to our arrival drinks and our service offering with a new wine list, so we’re super-excited.” In addition to the work on the bars, the shower area in the home dressing room is also being remodelled having been unchanged for many years.

Photo: Action Images



