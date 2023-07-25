Clarke Named Brantham Ambassador
Tuesday, 25th Jul 2023 16:00
Blues defender Harry Clarke has been appointed a club ambassador at Brantham Athletic, his local side where he started his career.
Clarke, 22, was with Brantham’s junior section before joining the Town academy, prior to moving on to Arsenal aged 14. He returned to Portman Road in January.
“Thank you Harry Clarke and we welcome you onboard,” the Brantham club site reads.
“We look forward to announcing to our Junior Imps a meet and greet evening with our new club ambassador. More details to follow.
“Thank you to Ipswich Town Football Club for your support in this appointment.”
