Clarke Named Brantham Ambassador

Tuesday, 25th Jul 2023 16:00

Blues defender Harry Clarke has been appointed a club ambassador at Brantham Athletic, his local side where he started his career.

Clarke, 22, was with Brantham’s junior section before joining the Town academy, prior to moving on to Arsenal aged 14. He returned to Portman Road in January.

“Thank you Harry Clarke and we welcome you onboard,” the Brantham club site reads.

“We look forward to announcing to our Junior Imps a meet and greet evening with our new club ambassador. More details to follow.

“Thank you to Ipswich Town Football Club for your support in this appointment.”

🚨Breaking News!



We would like to Welcome to Brantham Athletic Football Club our new Club Ambassador, @HarryyClarke6



Thank you to @IpswichTown for your support in this appointment.



Read the full announcement on our website.#UPTHEIMPS pic.twitter.com/Dzv8GsOquO — Brantham Athletic FC (@BranthamAth) July 25, 2023





Photo: Matchday Images