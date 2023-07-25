Donacien and Burns Back as Blues Face Luton

Tuesday, 25th Jul 2023 18:53 Janoi Donacien and Wes Burns return to the Blues XI facing Luton Town at Colchester United’s Jobserve Community Stadium (KO 7pm). Donacien, who was brought up in Luton and was a schoolboy with the Hatters, had been suffering with a minor tendon problem, while Burns picked up a calf knock in Austria. Christian Walton is in goal with Donacien on the right of the back four with Leif Davis on the left and Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess the centre-halves. Skipper Sam Morsy is in central midfield with Jack Taylor, while behind striker George Hirst, Burns is on the right, Conor Chaplin is in the middle and Nathan Broadhead is on the left of the three. Harry Clarke (tendon) and Cameron Humphreys (concussion) are again absent along with Massimo Luongo, who came off with a tight groin at Cambridge. Luton include three of their new signings, Mads Andersen, one-time Town trialist Chiedozie Ogbene and Tahith Chong. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Taylor, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Baggott, Edmundson, Evans, Ladapo, Harness, Ball, Jackson, Hutchinson, Leigh, Edwards, Hladky, Carr, Aluko, Slicker. Luton: Shea, Adebayo, Andersen, Berry, Chong, Clark, Doughty, Lockyer, Morris, Ogbene, Potts. Subs: Macey, Francis, Campbell, Watson, Woodrow, McAtee, Taylor, Johnson, Nelson, Luker, Odell-Bature. Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey).

Photo: Matchday Images



ArnieM added 18:56 - Jul 25

COYBs ….. just that really! 1

Tractorboy1985 added 19:00 - Jul 25

I would imagine this is what McKenna will start with at Sunderland given Clarke’s suspension.. still think we are 1-2 signings light but the transfer market for the championship has been a quiet one and I trust the club to get those deals in before the window closes! Trust the process.. cant wait until the 12th to set foot in PR once more as a championship club.. the noise will be incredible! COYB 1

1960H added 19:10 - Jul 25

Looks like a proper first eleven for this game, will be interesting to see how they get on 1

Karlosfandangal added 19:16 - Jul 25

Agree with the above



Looks like the first team 0

