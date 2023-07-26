Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 1-1 Luton Town - Highlights
Wednesday, 26th Jul 2023 11:49

Highlights of last night's 1-1 draw with Luton Town at the Jobserve Community Stadium.


Photo: Matchday Images



d77sgw added 12:04 - Jul 26
Laughably biased highlights - shows pretty much every time Luton got over the halfway line! None of our shots on target shown (Luton only had two, inc the pen).
scants_itfc_88 added 12:15 - Jul 26
that was my thought exactly... done to appease their fans clearly
