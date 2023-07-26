Ipswich Town 1-1 Luton Town - Highlights

Wednesday, 26th Jul 2023 11:49 Highlights of last night's 1-1 draw with Luton Town at the Jobserve Community Stadium.

Photo: Matchday Images



d77sgw added 12:04 - Jul 26

Laughably biased highlights - shows pretty much every time Luton got over the halfway line! None of our shots on target shown (Luton only had two, inc the pen). 0

scants_itfc_88 added 12:15 - Jul 26

that was my thought exactly... done to appease their fans clearly 0

