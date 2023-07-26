Ipswich Town 1-1 Luton Town - Highlights
Wednesday, 26th Jul 2023 11:49
Highlights of last night's 1-1 draw with Luton Town at the Jobserve Community Stadium.
Photo: Matchday Images
Pre-Season Preview: Spartak Trnava by ad_wilkin
In the first of the season's pre-match previews (a double RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen one to follow), we take a look into a Spartak Trnava side that McKennaâ€™s side will be facing on the 15th July as part of their first pre-season trip to Austria.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
