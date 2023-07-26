Former Blues Striker Simpson Joins Northampton On Loan

Wednesday, 26th Jul 2023 12:16 Former Blues youngster Tyreece Simpson has joined League One Northampton Town on a season-long loan from Huddersfield. Simpson, 21, joined the Terriers on a four-year deal in September last year having turned down the offer of new terms at Portman Road, the Blues having taken up a one-year option in his previous contract in order to secure a fee. Having started his time with the West Yorkshire side with an injury from his time at Town, Simpson ended the 2022/23 campaign having made only one start, in the FA Cup, and nine Championship sub appearances, without scoring. “We’ve had a really good look at Tyreece since we arrived at the club, both last season and in Cornwall [during pre-season], and we just feel that he needs to be playing regular first team football, which isn’t something he’s likely to get here,” Huddersfield manager Neil Warnock told his club’s official website. “He’s still only 21, so there’s plenty for him still to learn in the game. Playing a full season with a good club like Northampton in League One will serve him well and give him a grounding he’ll benefit from going forward.” Northampton boss Jon Brady added: “Tyreece is a long time target of ours and we are delighted he is joining us given there is always a lot of interest in him. “I don't think he needs too much in the way of an introduction from me to be honest, I am sure everyone will remember the impact he made at Swindon Town [in the first half of 2021/22 when he scored 11 goals] and we are very excited to welcome him to Sixfields. “He is a good age with some good experience, he has the physicality to be a big threat but he is much more than that. He is a striker who knows where the net is, he is mobile, he has the hunger and desire to do well and he fits the profile of players we are looking for. “He will add to our attacking options at the top end of the pitch and will be something different for us. He will blend well with the other attacking players already at the club. “He has always impressed us, either when playing against us or whenever we have watched him. We said we would be patient to work to secure the signings we wanted and our patience has been rewarded here. "Tyreece has a fantastic attitude, we believe he will be a popular addition to the dressing room and we are very pleased to welcome him as a Cobbler.”

Photo: Matchday Images



carsey added 12:23 - Jul 26

Shame he didn't listen to those at Portman Road instead of his agent, he might well have been playing Championship football this coming season. Then again it might be that League 1 is his level but it would have been good to see one of the youngsters come through. 0

Gforce added 12:25 - Jul 26

League one ,probably about his level.,definitely would not have made our side,even if had stayed with us. 0

