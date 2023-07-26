Youngster Corrigan Joins Hemel Hempstead On Loan

Wednesday, 26th Jul 2023 14:05 Academy forward Finlay Corrigan has joined Vanarama National League South Hemel Hempstead Town on loan for the season. The 18-year-old former Wales U15 and U16 international was part of the U18s side which reached the quarter-finals of last season’s FA Youth Cup. Corrigan, who joined the Blues from Tottenham as a schoolboy, returned from 17 months out with an ACL injury in August last year. Delighted to have signed with Hemel Hempstead for the season ahead. Come on the Tudors! @hemelfc pic.twitter.com/mM0YDfQRU1 — Finlay Corrigan (@FinlayJoeseph) July 26, 2023

Photo: Matchday Images



