Youngster Corrigan Joins Hemel Hempstead On Loan
Wednesday, 26th Jul 2023 14:05

Academy forward Finlay Corrigan has joined Vanarama National League South Hemel Hempstead Town on loan for the season.

The 18-year-old former Wales U15 and U16 international was part of the U18s side which reached the quarter-finals of last season’s FA Youth Cup.

Corrigan, who joined the Blues from Tottenham as a schoolboy, returned from 17 months out with an ACL injury in August last year.


Photo: Matchday Images



