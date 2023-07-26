Edwards: It Was a Really Difficult Game

Wednesday, 26th Jul 2023 15:05 Luton Town boss Rob Edwards believes the Blues will cause a lot of problems in the Championship in the season ahead, admitting that last night’s 1-1 draw between his newly-promoted Premier League side and Kieran McKenna’s team was a tough match. Wes Burns’s cross-shot gave the Suffolk side the lead with the Hatters levelling late on via a Carlton Morris penalty. “It was a really difficult game,” Edwards told his club’s official website. “That is why we wanted to play Ipswich, because they are a good team and will cause a lot of problems this season in the Championship. “That’s why we wanted that style of game because going forward, we’ll get that style of game at a higher level.



“We've picked up no injuries, we are starting to push one or two players as well by giving 90 minutes to a few. Some of the new players are getting a feel for what we are about, so there were positives there. “Still lots to work on, I have to stress that straight away. It’s not to sound negative, but I just spoke to the boys and that team out there isn’t what I anticipate it to be in a couple of weeks [when the season proper gets under way]. “The group itself will remain very similar, but there will be some changes. We’ve got some work to do, I’ve got some work to do on the grass. “We have to be a bit better with our decision making, especially in the first half. Out of possession we could have been better, which is down to me. “There are bits to work on, but there were plenty of positives tonight, I think about the individuals and the minutes they got. It’s another good shift in the bank, building up to Saturday at Sheffield Wednesday which will be another difficult game.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Robert_Garrett added 15:19 - Jul 26

Bring on Man City - we are ready for you! 0

raycrawfordswig added 15:20 - Jul 26

Hope you have a good season Luton. 0

