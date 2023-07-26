Edwards: It Was a Really Difficult Game
Wednesday, 26th Jul 2023 15:05
Luton Town boss Rob Edwards believes the Blues will cause a lot of problems in the Championship in the season ahead, admitting that last night’s 1-1 draw between his newly-promoted Premier League side and Kieran McKenna’s team was a tough match.
Wes Burns’s cross-shot gave the Suffolk side the lead with the Hatters levelling late on via a Carlton Morris penalty.
“It was a really difficult game,” Edwards told his club’s official website. “That is why we wanted to play Ipswich, because they are a good team and will cause a lot of problems this season in the Championship.
“That’s why we wanted that style of game because going forward, we’ll get that style of game at a higher level.
“Still lots to work on, I have to stress that straight away. It’s not to sound negative, but I just spoke to the boys and that team out there isn’t what I anticipate it to be in a couple of weeks [when the season proper gets under way].
“The group itself will remain very similar, but there will be some changes. We’ve got some work to do, I’ve got some work to do on the grass.
“We have to be a bit better with our decision making, especially in the first half. Out of possession we could have been better, which is down to me.
“There are bits to work on, but there were plenty of positives tonight, I think about the individuals and the minutes they got. It’s another good shift in the bank, building up to Saturday at Sheffield Wednesday which will be another difficult game.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Spartak Trnava by ad_wilkin
In the first of the season's pre-match previews (a double RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen one to follow), we take a look into a Spartak Trnava side that McKennaâ€™s side will be facing on the 15th July as part of their first pre-season trip to Austria.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]