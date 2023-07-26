Town Appoint New Commercial Director

Wednesday, 26th Jul 2023 21:44 Andy Wooldridge has joined Town as the club’s new commercial director having previously been working at MK Dons. Long-serving director of sales Rosie Richardson left the club after 23 years - 10 in her most recent role - earlier this month. Writing on social media, Wooldridge, who had been commercial manager with the Buckinghamshire club, said: “I am delighted to announce that I have joined Ipswich Town as commercial director. My new colleagues have given me a very warm welcome. It’s a club with a real buzz around it and with massive potential. “I had a wonderful five and a half years with Milton Keynes Dons, with plenty of unforgettable memories and many good friendships made along the way. “I’m proud that we achieved a record commercial year for the club in League One last season and have every faith in the commercial team to continue to build on this. “Thank you to colleagues, clients and fans who supported me during my time at Stadium MK. “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind, thank you to Pete [Winkelman, MK chairman] and the board for enabling me to move quickly to take advantage of this opportunity. “I’m really excited about what’s to come and looking forward to me and my family finding our Suffolk home in the coming weeks.” Wooldridge’s first job in football was as commercial manager at Northampton Town where he worked between 2009 and 2015 before moving on to Oxford United, where he spent a year and a half as head of corporate with his time at the Kassam Stadium overlapping Blues’ CEO Mark Ashton’s period as chief executive of the U’s. A 19-month spell as a business consultant with Peninsula UK followed before his move to the MK Dons in January 2018.

Photo: Twitter



