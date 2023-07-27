Town Women Sign Keeper On Loan

Thursday, 27th Jul 2023 12:16

Ipswich Town Women have signed Wales international call-up Poppy Soper on a season-long loan from Championship Charlton Athletic.

Sarah Quantrill, winner of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division’s Golden Glove for the last two seasons, left the Blues earlier in the summer to concentrate on her career away from football and Town have been on the lookout for a new number one.

Soper, 21, started her career with Cardiff City before moving on to Plymouth Argyle in 2020.

Her form with the Pilgrims led to a dual registration switch to Chelsea in February 2022 and she trained with the squad which won the Women's Super League title and FA Cup that season that season.

She joined Charlton on a two-year deal, her first professional contract, in August last year.

Soper has been called up by Wales on a number of occasions but so far without winning a full cap.

