Town Announce Matchday Ticket Prices

Thursday, 27th Jul 2023 18:28

Town have confirmed their matchday prices for the 2023/24 season, reintroducing a grading system for games for the first time since 2015/16.

The highest-profile matches will be graded A, with B the middle grade and C the lowest with tickets priced accordingly. Town say they will announce the grading for individual matches when seats go on sale.

A lower North Stand grade A non-members ticket will cost £30, grade B £28 and grade C £26. A detailed guide to matchday ticket pricing around the ground can be found here.

Super Blues members for the new season will receive a £2 discount on all match tickets across all grades, with adult members’ tickets starting at £21 in the Magnus Group West Stand for Grade C games. Tickets in Portman Road’s three other stands begin at £24 for members.

Concession prices will be split into seniors 65-plus, under-23s, under-19s and under-12s categories.

Tickets for Town’s Carabao Cup clash with Bristol Rovers are currently on sale to season ticket holders with members able to buy their seats from Monday 31 July.

Sale dates for the first Championship home game of the season, against Stoke City on Saturday 12 August, will be confirmed in due course.





Photo: Blair Ferguson