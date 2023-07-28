Town Name Team For First Innsbruck Cup Match
Friday, 28th Jul 2023 12:39
Town have named the team which is taking on Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the first of today’s two 60-minute friendlies at the Innsbruck Cup in Austria (KO 1.30pm).
Vaclav Hladky is in goal with Dom Ball again at right-back with Leif Davis on the left and Luke Woolfenden and Elkan Baggott at the centre of the defence.
Skipper Sam Morsy is joined in central midfield by Marcus Harness with Kayden Jackson looking likely to be wide on the right with Conor Chaplin and Omari Hutchinson to his left behind striker George Hirst.
Leipzig, who have been at a training camp in north-eastern Italy, include on-loan Liverpool man Fabio Cavalho, Denmark international Yussuf Poulsen and Manchester City target Josko Gvardiol but there is no place for skipper and Hungarian international keeper Peter Gulacsi and German international Lukas Klostermann defender, who are on their way back from injury, or German international former Chelsea striker Timo Werner.
The Blues face Werder Bremen in their second game of the day at 4pm with manager Kieran McKenna fielding a different team. In between the two Town matches, which are both being shown live on TownTV, the two German sides will come up against one another.
Town: Hladky, Ball, Woolfenden, Baggott, Jackson, Morsy (c), Harness, Davis, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Hirst. Subs: Slicker, Carr, Bradshaw, Ayinde.
RB Leipzig: Zingerle, Simakin, Haidara, Poulsen, Forsberg, Carvahlo, Moriba, Sesko, Gvardiol, Novoa, Kampl. Subs: Baumgartner, Blaswich, Hennig, Koehler.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Innsbruck Cup by ad_wilkin
On Friday, Town are back in Austria with a double header against Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen in the Innsbruck Cup. I’ll take a look at what Town can expect from those two opponents, run through their previous seasons, the managers and the squads.
Pre-Season Preview: Spartak Trnava by ad_wilkin
In the first of the season's pre-match previews (a double RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen one to follow), we take a look into a Spartak Trnava side that McKennaâ€™s side will be facing on the 15th July as part of their first pre-season trip to Austria.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]