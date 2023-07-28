Town Name Team For First Innsbruck Cup Match

Friday, 28th Jul 2023 12:39 Town have named the team which is taking on Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the first of today’s two 60-minute friendlies at the Innsbruck Cup in Austria (KO 1.30pm). Vaclav Hladky is in goal with Dom Ball again at right-back with Leif Davis on the left and Luke Woolfenden and Elkan Baggott at the centre of the defence. Skipper Sam Morsy is joined in central midfield by Marcus Harness with Kayden Jackson looking likely to be wide on the right with Conor Chaplin and Omari Hutchinson to his left behind striker George Hirst. Leipzig, who have been at a training camp in north-eastern Italy, include on-loan Liverpool man Fabio Cavalho, Denmark international Yussuf Poulsen and Manchester City target Josko Gvardiol but there is no place for skipper and Hungarian international keeper Peter Gulacsi and German international Lukas Klostermann defender, who are on their way back from injury, or German international former Chelsea striker Timo Werner. The Blues face Werder Bremen in their second game of the day at 4pm with manager Kieran McKenna fielding a different team. In between the two Town matches, which are both being shown live on TownTV, the two German sides will come up against one another. Town: Hladky, Ball, Woolfenden, Baggott, Jackson, Morsy (c), Harness, Davis, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Hirst. Subs: Slicker, Carr, Bradshaw, Ayinde. RB Leipzig: Zingerle, Simakin, Haidara, Poulsen, Forsberg, Carvahlo, Moriba, Sesko, Gvardiol, Novoa, Kampl. Subs: Baumgartner, Blaswich, Hennig, Koehler.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



AYACCA added 13:04 - Jul 28

Thinking McK is wanting to convert Harness to a CM 0

scants_itfc_88 added 13:34 - Jul 28

glad towntv is being tested in a friendly first, spent a lot of time down so far 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments