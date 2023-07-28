Ashton: There'll Be at Least Two or Three More Coming In
Friday, 28th Jul 2023 15:29
CEO Mark Ashton says he expects Town to make two or three more signings at least during this transfer window with a few “down the line”.
Town have made four signings so far, Jack Taylor from Peterborough, Cieran Slicker from Manchester City, George Hirst from Leicester and loanee Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea.
Quizzed on the work which is currently going on regarding adding to the squad, Ashton told TownTV following the 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig in Austria: “There’s still a month left of the window. I actually don’t think the transfer window’s really come alight in the EFL as of yet.
“I think people are still waiting to see what some of the relegated and parachute clubs do but for us, we’re just getting on with our business.
“I think there’ll be two or three more at least coming in, but they have to be the right ones. [Manager] Kieran [McKenna] won’t just take anyone, we’re very selective.
“You’ve seen us spend a little bit of time getting George Hirst done, that was a challenging deal to get done, as we expected it to be.
“But you’ve seen George score here again today, I think he adds quality to the team. And what we’ve got to do is, whilst we add quality to the squad, we’ve got to really add quality now to the starting XI.
“More competition for places can only be a good thing, but there are irons in fires and I’m sure there will be more players coming in.
“Which positions? Right across the board, to be fair. Without giving too much away, right across the board.
“Kieran is very specific in his specification of what he wants. That means we recruit from quite a small pond, but we’re down the line on a few and I hope we get them across the line fairly shortly.”
Regarding exits as the Blues seen to strengthen while staying within the Championship 25-man squad limit, Ashton continued: “We’re very aware of the 25-player limit. Kieran and I are looking at that all the time and I think at the moment there’s no urgency, we’ve moved quite a few out on loan.
“Difficult decisions, but I think the right decisions to get people game time. We can recall in January should we need, we’ve made sure we’re protected there.
“But we will assess that as each individual player comes in. Kieran is very keen on making sure the balance of the team and the balance of the squad is right, so you may see one or two go out late, but I don’t see that being imminent.”
Photo: TWTD
