Ashton: There'll Be at Least Two or Three More Coming In

Friday, 28th Jul 2023 15:29 CEO Mark Ashton says he expects Town to make two or three more signings at least during this transfer window with a few “down the line”. Town have made four signings so far, Jack Taylor from Peterborough, Cieran Slicker from Manchester City, George Hirst from Leicester and loanee Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea. Quizzed on the work which is currently going on regarding adding to the squad, Ashton told TownTV following the 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig in Austria: “There’s still a month left of the window. I actually don’t think the transfer window’s really come alight in the EFL as of yet. “I think people are still waiting to see what some of the relegated and parachute clubs do but for us, we’re just getting on with our business. “I think there’ll be two or three more at least coming in, but they have to be the right ones. [Manager] Kieran [McKenna] won’t just take anyone, we’re very selective. “You’ve seen us spend a little bit of time getting George Hirst done, that was a challenging deal to get done, as we expected it to be. “But you’ve seen George score here again today, I think he adds quality to the team. And what we’ve got to do is, whilst we add quality to the squad, we’ve got to really add quality now to the starting XI. “More competition for places can only be a good thing, but there are irons in fires and I’m sure there will be more players coming in. “Which positions? Right across the board, to be fair. Without giving too much away, right across the board. “Kieran is very specific in his specification of what he wants. That means we recruit from quite a small pond, but we’re down the line on a few and I hope we get them across the line fairly shortly.” Regarding exits as the Blues seen to strengthen while staying within the Championship 25-man squad limit, Ashton continued: “We’re very aware of the 25-player limit. Kieran and I are looking at that all the time and I think at the moment there’s no urgency, we’ve moved quite a few out on loan. “Difficult decisions, but I think the right decisions to get people game time. We can recall in January should we need, we’ve made sure we’re protected there. “But we will assess that as each individual player comes in. Kieran is very keen on making sure the balance of the team and the balance of the squad is right, so you may see one or two go out late, but I don’t see that being imminent.”

Photo: TWTD



TimmyH added 15:31 - Jul 28

Real solid central defender please...we'll have less possession than in league one and hence being more emphasis on how we defend. But good news on more coming in... 3

ElephantintheRoom added 15:36 - Jul 28

Glad to see Kieran is specific in his specifications..Right across the board sounds a bit like getting bodies in to those whose memories stretch back to the Big Mick era -2

the_toff added 15:42 - Jul 28

ElephantintheRoom it's the opposite of that. 2

LancsBlue added 15:42 - Jul 28

"we've got to really add quality now to the starting XI" Sounds very exciting - and possibly quite expensive. May include a top quality Premier League loan too. Given the squad restrictions I also fear for the futures of Jackson, Evans and one of Edwards or Harness. 0

Suffolkboy added 16:06 - Jul 28

LB , I’m not sure ‘fear ‘ is the right word to factor into considerations about strengthening the squad across the board ! KM and M A have been refining the future of ITFC and the playing side since day one together . Nothing is going to change which isn’t for the good or the better prospects of ITFC ,but in business this always means taking some ‘objective’ , maybe even ‘hard ‘ or difficult decisions ; we won’t shy away from that .

As supporters ,loyal though we are and attached as we grow to individuals and their strengths and talents , we must accept progress means selectivity !

The way ahead looks very bright at ITFC !

COYB 3

chepstowblue added 16:20 - Jul 28

I'd be very angry if Edwards was pushed down the pecking order or sent out on loan. One of the few 'bums off seats' players in the squad. Whilst KJ works his socks off and Harness contributes occasionally,when they're bad they're very bad. I'd not lose sleep about losing either. If we had to sacrifice two to bring in new faces I wouldn't look beyond this pair. 2

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:20 - Jul 28

I'm sure Kieran knows what he is doing, and there is not much room for sentiment in football, but I hope that too many more additions don't affect the very obvious togetherness and team spirit he has built up. Judging by our displays against Luton and Leipzig, I'd say we already have a very good side, more than capable of holding its own in the Championship. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 16:28 - Jul 28

relax ,leave it to KM and MA , Too many ''managers'' on here think they no more, OR better We are in the best shape weve been in for a decade, . 0

