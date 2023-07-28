Slicker Starts For Blues Against Werder Bremen

Friday, 28th Jul 2023 15:47

New keeper Cieran Slicker starts for the Blues in their second 60-minute game at the Innsbruck Cup against Werder Bremen.

First-choice keeper Christian Walton misses out as a precaution due to a minor foot problem.

In front of Slicker, who is making his first start for the club joined from Manchester City earlier in the summer, is a back four of Janoi Donacien, George Edmundson, Cameron Burgess and Greg Leigh.

Lee Evans skippers at the centre of midfield alongside Jack Taylor with Wes Burns, Sone Aluko and Kyle Edwards behind Freddie Ladapo.

The Blues go into the game knowing that they will win the Innsbruck Cup trophy if they avoid defeat, RB Leipzig, who Town beat 1-0 in their opening match, having drawn 0-0 with Werder in the afternoon's second match.

Town: Slicker, Donacien, Edmundson, Burgess, Leigh, Evans (c), Taylor, Burns, Aluko, Edwards, Ladapo.

Werder Bremen: Zetterer, Jung, Stage, Kownacki, Njimah, Salifou, Schmidt, Burke, Woldemade, Gross, Röcker.





Photo: TWTD