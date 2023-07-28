McNally Among Defenders On Town's List

Friday, 28th Jul 2023 20:44 TWTD understands Burnley central defender Luke McNally is on the Blues’ list of potential recruits as manager Kieran McKenna looks to add to his squad as the transfer window moves into its final month. A central defender has long looked one of the main areas where Town need an addition this summer with Richard Keogh having been released at the end of the season. We understand McNally is among those under consideration by the Blues with others also on the list. Released Watford veteran Craig Cathcart and Arsenal’s US international Auston Trusty are also understood to be in Town's thoughts. Former Irish U19 international McNally, 23, played youth football with local County Meath club Enfield Celtic, Drogheda United and St Patrick’s Athletic. He returned to Drogheda on loan from Dublin side St Pat’s and it was for the United Park club that he made his first senior appearances. Following his successful spell on loan, 6ft 4in tall McNally signed a two-year deal with St Pat’s in January 2020 and soon afterwards he was linked with the Blues. A move to England eventually came in January 2021 when he joined Oxford United on a three-year deal. After 33 starts and two sub appearances, scoring four times, Burnley signed him from the U’s in June 2022 on a four-year deal for a fee understood to be around £2 million. Having made only one start and three sub appearance, McNally was sent out on loan to Coventry in January and he played 22 games for the Sky Blues as they made the play-off final in which he played the whole 120 minutes.

Photo: Imago Images Sports



