Tractor Girls in Friendly Action at Loughborough

Sunday, 30th Jul 2023 09:53

Ipswich Town Women are in friendly action against Loughborough Lightning at the Loughborough University Stadium this afternoon (KO 2pm).

Lightning, whose head coach is former Blues assistant Charlie Baxter and who recently signed Town youngsters Poppy Wright and Zofia Szczech, play in FAWNL Division One Midlands, a tier below the Blues.

New keeper Poppy Soper, who joined on loan from Charlton on Thursday, is likely to make her first appearance for the Tractor Girls.

Entry to the Loughborough University Stadium for this afternoon's match is free.





Photo: ITFC