Luton Eyeing Walton Claim
Sunday, 30th Jul 2023 11:52
Luton Town are reportedly eyeing Blues keeper Christian Walton.
According to journalist Alan Nixon, Walton, who spent the first half of 2016/17 on loan with the Hatters, is on the newly-promoted Premier League side's shortlist of potential goalkeeping recruits.
Yesterday, it was reported that West Brom have accepted or are close to accepting a bid of around £3 million from Luton for their keeper Alex Palmer, another former Hatters loanee.
As such, the link with Walton would appear speculative, although we understand Luton have shown interest in the 27-year-old this summer.
The former Brighton keeper, who was in goal for Town as they drew 1-1 in a friendly with Luton at Colchester on Tuesday, has another year left on his contract with the club having an option for a further season on top of that and Town have no interest in selling their established number one.
Walton, who has repeatedly said he's happy and settled at Town, missed Friday’s friendlies at the Innsbruck Cup as a precaution due to a minor plantar fascia issue.
