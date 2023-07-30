Luton Eyeing Walton Claim

Sunday, 30th Jul 2023 11:52

Luton Town are reportedly eyeing Blues keeper Christian Walton.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Walton, who spent the first half of 2016/17 on loan with the Hatters, is on the newly-promoted Premier League side's shortlist of potential goalkeeping recruits.

Yesterday, it was reported that West Brom have accepted or are close to accepting a bid of around £3 million from Luton for their keeper Alex Palmer, another former Hatters loanee.

As such, the link with Walton would appear speculative, although we understand Luton have shown interest in the 27-year-old this summer.

The former Brighton keeper, who was in goal for Town as they drew 1-1 in a friendly with Luton at Colchester on Tuesday, has another year left on his contract with the club having an option for a further season on top of that and Town have no interest in selling their established number one.

Walton, who has repeatedly said he's happy and settled at Town, missed Friday’s friendlies at the Innsbruck Cup as a precaution due to a minor plantar fascia issue.





RegencyBlue added 12:06 - Jul 30

The good thing now is that if somebody comes in for any of our players we are not going to roll over and virtually give them away.

afcfee added 12:06 - Jul 30

Does not surprise me if true that they would want him as he was far more comfortable with the ball at his feet than Luton's goalkeeper. But hopefully 1 relegation season in the prem is not enough to lure him and I'm sure they wouldn't be offering him a massively higher wage considering he was our highest paid player and for a GK that's quite rare.

BeattiesBackPocket added 12:13 - Jul 30

Playing for a bigger club in front of 30,000 fans or go to a small club who will be relegated double lively in front of 9000. Unless we don't want him anymore which I'd find hard to believe then there's no news here

superblues9 added 12:16 - Jul 30

MattinLondon added 12:19 - Jul 30

@BeattiesBackPocket

The notion of big/small clubs has no real meaning anymore if the smaller club is a league above in the PL. Luton will be able to offer bigger wages than us. Plus, if he performs well then a bigger PL might well come in for him.

dirtydingusmagee added 12:20 - Jul 30

cressi added 12:29 - Jul 30

Not a chance one season in the premiership they will need 2 keepers in goal at the same time.

Facefacts added 12:42 - Jul 30

BlueandTruesince82 added 12:53 - Jul 30

