Thomas Hits 10-Minute Hat-Trick as Tractor Girls Thrash Loughborough

Sunday, 30th Jul 2023 16:35

Natasha Thomas hit a hat-trick within 10 minutes of being introduced as a half-time substitute as Ipswich Town Women thrashed Loughborough Lightning 6-0 in a friendly at the Loughborough University Stadium this afternoon.

The Blues took the lead against the FAWNL Division One Midlands side - a tier below Town - in the 21st minute when Sophie Peskett cut square for Holly Turner to net with a first-time finish.

Three minutes after making the first of their rolling changes on the half hour, the Blues made it 2-0, Nia Evans playing in Peskett, who slotted past the Loughborough keeper.

Manager Joe Sheehan gave new loan keeper Poppy Soper her first appearance in a Town shirt as one of three further changes of personnel at the break.

Another of those half-time subs, all-time top scorer Thomas, made it 3-0 three minutes after the restart, seizing on a loose ball inside the six-yard area and stabbing home.

Two minutes later, Thomas scored her second and Town’s fourth after good work from Peskett.

Thomas completed a hat-trick within 10 minutes of being introduced on 55 when she reacted fastest to Peskett’s shot hitting the post.

Erin Williams, one of four subs made as the game moved towards its final 20 minutes, completed the scoring on 73, lobbing the keeper with a looping half-volley.

The Tractor Girls are next in friendly action at Derby County at Moor Farm next Sunday before completing their pre-season fixtures when Crystal Palace visit the AGL Arena on Sunday 13th August.

Town: Meollo (Soper 46), Barker (Hughes 46), Boswell (Mitchell 30), Wearing (Er Williams 69), Hughes (Trialist 30), Robertson, Horwood (c) (Barker 69), Smith (Turner 69), Evans, Peskett (Boswell 69), Turner (Thomas 46).





