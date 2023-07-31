Stevenage Eyeing Baggott Loan
Monday, 31st Jul 2023 11:06
TWTD understands League One Stevenage are among the clubs interested in taking Town centre-half on loan.
Earlier in the summer, Blues boss Kieran McKenna said he anticipated Indonesia international Baggott being sent out on loan, however, following impressive displays in pre-season, not least in Friday’s 1-0 friendly victory against Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig in Austria, he says he’s considering whether to keep the 20-year-old as part of his squad.
“I think we’ll have those conversations with Elkan now that pre-season’s done because we’ve had a good spell of time with him,” he said on Friday.
“I think he’s improved over the course of the pre-season, to be honest. I think in general, the players do improve when they spend time in this group with how the boys train, with the players around them and the way that the coaching staff are working with them. He’s improved even in the five weeks or whatever to this point.
“He’s a young player, like a Cameron Humphreys, who we think has a future in the game and a future at the club and it’s about finding that next right step for them this season.
“Is that going to be staying with the group or is it going to be continuing to gain some more exposure to first-team football?
“We’ll have those conversations with Elkan next week and reach the right decision for the club but also for the player because he’s someone we care about we want to keep progressing.”
If McKenna ultimately decides to send Baggott out to gain further first team experience this season, then we understand newly-promoted Stevenage, who the centre-half faced at the Lamex Stadium 10 days ago, are among the League One clubs interested.
Last season, Baggott, who is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season, spent the first half of last season in League Two with Gillingham and the second in League One at Cheltenham.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Innsbruck Cup by ad_wilkin
On Friday, Town are back in Austria with a double header against Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen in the Innsbruck Cup. I’ll take a look at what Town can expect from those two opponents, run through their previous seasons, the managers and the squads.
Pre-Season Preview: Spartak Trnava by ad_wilkin
In the first of the season's pre-match previews (a double RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen one to follow), we take a look into a Spartak Trnava side that McKennaâ€™s side will be facing on the 15th July as part of their first pre-season trip to Austria.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]