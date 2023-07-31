Stevenage Eyeing Baggott Loan

Monday, 31st Jul 2023 11:06

TWTD understands League One Stevenage are among the clubs interested in taking Town centre-half on loan.

Earlier in the summer, Blues boss Kieran McKenna said he anticipated Indonesia international Baggott being sent out on loan, however, following impressive displays in pre-season, not least in Friday’s 1-0 friendly victory against Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig in Austria, he says he’s considering whether to keep the 20-year-old as part of his squad.

“I think we’ll have those conversations with Elkan now that pre-season’s done because we’ve had a good spell of time with him,” he said on Friday.

“I think he’s improved over the course of the pre-season, to be honest. I think in general, the players do improve when they spend time in this group with how the boys train, with the players around them and the way that the coaching staff are working with them. He’s improved even in the five weeks or whatever to this point.

“He’s a young player, like a Cameron Humphreys, who we think has a future in the game and a future at the club and it’s about finding that next right step for them this season.

“Is that going to be staying with the group or is it going to be continuing to gain some more exposure to first-team football?

“We’ll have those conversations with Elkan next week and reach the right decision for the club but also for the player because he’s someone we care about we want to keep progressing.”

If McKenna ultimately decides to send Baggott out to gain further first team experience this season, then we understand newly-promoted Stevenage, who the centre-half faced at the Lamex Stadium 10 days ago, are among the League One clubs interested.

Last season, Baggott, who is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season, spent the first half of last season in League Two with Gillingham and the second in League One at Cheltenham.





Photo: Matchday Images

Europablue added 11:20 - Jul 31

I'd like to see us keep him. He's great back-up and will learn more in and around the squad than going out on loan again. 2

Tractor_Boy_Tommy added 11:25 - Jul 31

Good for him to get minutes and games experience that of which he won’t get here at the moment 0

Rimsy added 11:27 - Jul 31

I agree. He'll only get better playing and training with our squad. He's not gonna learn much at Stevenage. 2

bournemouthblue added 11:29 - Jul 31

I imagine Stevenage are fairly direct and old school, he probable needs to go to a more progressive side who play out from the back ideally? 2

Kentish_Tractor added 11:31 - Jul 31

Has very good potential. Is he better than Burgess? Not far off but probably not quite. Assuming we are going to sign a new 1st choice LCB then think a full season in L1 would be great for him. Or whack a Jan recall in there if he's doing really well. 1

FramlinghamBlue added 11:32 - Jul 31

I think we should consider a transfer abroad, league one can’t be the best training ground for a player we hope to reach upper championship/prem levels. Maybe a spell in Germany? 0

RegencyBlue added 11:35 - Jul 31

I would have thought a loan is on the cards but to a footballing side.



Stevenage under Evans isn’t going to be that! 1

blues1 added 11:37 - Jul 31

Kentish Tractor. We have our 1st choice lcb, in burgess. No doubt we'll sign another to compete with him tho. Baggott yes, is good, bit nowhere near burgess as yet. Yes, he was great against leipzig butc was equally as poor against stevenage the week before. So a loan would be good for him. But, as u say, with a January recall should he be doing well, and we need him back. 0